Zil Money Corporation Enhances Bulk Payment Feature for Ultimate User Flexibility, Says Sabeer Nelli

Users can make payments simultaneously to multiple users instantly

TYLER, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sabeer Nelli, CEO and founder of Zil Money Corporation, has invited businesses to experience the significant update in Zil Money's bulk payment feature. Businesses can now easily streamline their payment processes with these updates. The latest updates allow users to make bulk payments from various sources, including wallets, bank accounts, and credit cards. Payments can be made using various methods, such as ACH, wire transfer, virtual card, or check mail.

Sabeer expressed his excitement about these updates, stating, "We are dedicated to providing the best-in-class financial tools and services to our users. The recent development of our bulk payment feature shows our ongoing dedication to simplifying payments, improving efficiency, and meeting our diverse user base's needs.

Zil Money's bulk payment also allows users to make groups for payments. Users can utilize the group payment feature to save their payment settings for future use. This feature is particularly beneficial for those who need to make recurring payments regularly. With payment groups, users can simplify the process and ensure that payments are consistently executed without manual intervention.

"We are committed to helping our users save time and simplify their payment processes," he added. "Users can create 25 payments simultaneously, increasing flexibility for businesses of all sizes."

Sabeer has recently announced various features in Zil Money, including new check template designs. With this feature, he invited businesses to design and customize checks with custom branding designs. The new template feature offers various categories, including business, personal, payroll, and premium check templates. The platform allows users to customize and print checks on blank stock check paper or plain white paper from anywhere, anytime, using a printer.

Sabeer is committed to finding innovative solutions for financial management issues. His vision is to expand his business and services globally, empowering small and medium-sized enterprises worldwide and enabling them to succeed in the interconnected global economy.

Media Contact: Tahir Haneef
Zil Money Corporation
+ +1 408-222-8012
email us here
