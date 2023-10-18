Manchin Makes the Case for PASS Act to Address Name, Image and Likeness in College Sports

October 17, 2023

Washington, DC—Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin spoke during the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing entitled “Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL), and the Future of College Sports” about the Protecting Athletes, Schools, and Sports (PASS) Act of 2023, his bipartisan legislation with Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) to protect student-athletes, maintain fair competition and compensation, strengthen transparency, and preserve the time-honored tradition of college sports. Today’s hearing examined various legislative proposals to address NIL.

“I know you’re all here because you care as much as we all do about the student-athlete. We’ve put a bill together, which is called the PASS Act, to put some guardrails for boosters and collectives to make sure they’re associated and in sync with the schools… We also included transparency and clarity on NIL activities as well as additional protections for student-athletes. Bottom line: we are trying to make sure they have the full value of having a quality education—so they are able to graduate and provide for themselves and their family—but also the great experience of being a student-athlete,” Senator Manchin stated during the hearing.

