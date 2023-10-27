Central Insurance Selects Charlee.ai for Enhanced Claim Analytics

New platform to enhance claims workflows, help reduce litigation, manage reserves efficiently

VAN WERT, OH, USA, October 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Charlee.ai, a leading provider of artificial intelligence for insurers, announced today its partnership with Central Insurance, a leading property and casualty carrier with regional offices across the country. Designed to seamlessly blend into Central Insurance’s workflow, the platform will provide analytics support for its claims professionals at various stages in the life cycle of a claim.

Recently awarded a patent for extracting unstructured data insights using semantic analysis and Natural Language Processing (NLP), Charlee.ai comes with a range of valuable tools, including fund allocation for future claims, fraud detection, accident severity, and legal issue prediction. These features, in addition to adaptable dashboards and a workbench, easily integrate with Central’s workflow as required.

"Charlee.ai will enable us to elevate our customer experience by enhancing our claims processing timeline, underwriting and IT through predictions, KPIs and deep insights,” said Paul Edwards, vice president of claims at Central Insurance. “Its core technology and ability to extract key insights from unstructured data is comprehensive and will strengthen Central Insurance’s claims analytics strategy. We look forward to Charlee.ai’s continued partnership."

Insurance companies rely on critical insights, like forecasts, trends, and internal comparisons, to kickstart their data analysis strategies. Charlee.ai takes it a step further by providing in-depth insights at the claims level, which adds important context to these forecasts. Additionally, the platform incorporates additional data from external data sources and benchmark information, making it even more applicable and valuable for enhancing operational efficiencies.

“With over 50,000 pre-built and pre-trained insights based on over 55 million claims, Charlee.ai provides a ready-to-use solution for carriers,” said Sri Ramaswamy, CEO & Founder of Charlee.ai. “And, with pre-defined and configurable dashboards featuring a variety of key performance indicators for severity and litigation predictions, reserving, and fraud alerts, we help companies improve reserve management, lower their costs, and assist with risk selection.”

For more information and the latest news and updates on Charlee.ai’s capabilities, please visit www.charlee.ai.



About Charlee.ai:

Charlee.ai is a leading provider of artificial intelligence for the property and casualty insurance industry. Charlee.ai makes insurance business future-ready and recession-proof with Natural Language Processing (NLP). The proven, patented, Charlee™ predictive analytics solution enhances claims workflows, helps reduce severity and litigation, and manage reserves efficiently. Try it for FREE. To learn more visit www.charlee.ai.