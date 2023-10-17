CBP officers seize over $10 million in methamphetamine at Pharr International Bridge

PHARR, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers assigned to the Pharr International Bridge this week seized $10.7 million in methamphetamine from a shipment of fresh jalapeño peppers.

“Our CBP officers continue to stop massive amounts of narcotics at our cargo facility, all while facilitating lawful trade entering the country,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry.

Buckets containing 1,205 pounds of methamphetamine seized by CBP officers at Pharr International Bridge.

On October 14, CBP officers assigned to the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility encountered a tractor trailer arriving from Mexico. A CBP officer referred the vehicle for further inspection which included utilizing non-intrusive inspection (NII) equipment and screening by a canine team. Physical inspection of the shipment resulted in officers extracting 9,426 packages which filled 72 buckets for a total weight of 1,205.48 pounds (546.80 kg) of alleged methamphetamine concealed within the shipment.

CBP OFO seized the narcotics and tractor trailer and special agents with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) initiated a criminal investigation.

