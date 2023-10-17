CBP officers seize $927K worth of methamphetamine at Gateway International Bridge

BROWNSVILLE, Texas— U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Gateway International Bridge intercepted a load of alleged methamphetamine valued at approximately $927,038 hidden within a 2019 Dodge.

“This significant seizure is a testament to our officers’ commitment to keep our borders secure and keeping these narcotics off our streets,” said Port Director Tater Ortiz, Brownsville Port of Entry.

Packages containing methamphetamine from a seizure of nearly 101 pounds of methamphetamine seized by CBP officers at Brownsville Port of Entry.

The seizure took place on Saturday, Oct. 14, at the Gateway International Bridge when a 19-year-old male United States citizen who resides in Brownsville, Texas, attempted entry into the United States in a 2019 Dodge. The vehicle was referred to CBP secondary for further examination after a primary inspection. While in the secondary inspection area, with the aid of a non-intrusive inspection system (NII) and a canine unit, CBP officers discovered 93 packages hidden within the vehicle. CBP officers removed the packages which contained a total of 100.81 pounds of alleged methamphetamine.

The estimated street value of the methamphetamine from the seizure is approximately $927,038.

CBP officers seized the narcotics along with the vehicle, arrested the driver and turned him over to the custody of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents for further investigation.

