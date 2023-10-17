Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,722 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 462,807 in the last 365 days.

CBP officers seize $927K worth of methamphetamine at Gateway International Bridge

BROWNSVILLE, Texas— U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Gateway International Bridge intercepted a load of alleged methamphetamine valued at approximately $927,038 hidden within a 2019 Dodge.

“This significant seizure is a testament to our officers’ commitment to keep our borders secure and keeping these narcotics off our streets,” said Port Director Tater Ortiz, Brownsville Port of Entry.

Packages containing methamphetamine from a seizure of nearly 101 pounds of methamphetamine seized by CBP officers at Brownsville Port of Entry.

The seizure took place on Saturday, Oct. 14, at the Gateway International Bridge when a 19-year-old male United States citizen who resides in Brownsville, Texas, attempted entry into the United States in a 2019 Dodge. The vehicle was referred to CBP secondary for further examination after a primary inspection. While in the secondary inspection area, with the aid of a non-intrusive inspection system (NII) and a canine unit, CBP officers discovered 93 packages hidden within the vehicle. CBP officers removed the packages which contained a total of 100.81 pounds of alleged methamphetamine.

The estimated street value of the methamphetamine from the seizure is approximately $927,038.

CBP officers seized the narcotics along with the vehicle, arrested the driver and turned him over to the custody of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents for further investigation.

For more information about CBP, please click on the attached link

Follow the Director of CBP’s Laredo Field Office on Follow Me at @DFOLaredo and also U.S. Customs and Border Protection at @CBPSouthTexas for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the comprehensive management, control, and protection of our nation’s borders, combining customs, immigration, border security, and agricultural protection at and between official ports of entry.

You just read:

CBP officers seize $927K worth of methamphetamine at Gateway International Bridge

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more