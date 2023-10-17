House Bill 73 Printer's Number 2125
PENNSYLVANIA, October 17 - An Act amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in registration of vehicles, providing for Operation Inherent Resolve veterans plate.
