Senate Bill 882 Printer's Number 1031
PENNSYLVANIA, October 17 - An Act amending the act of April 12, 1951 (P.L.90, No.21), known as the Liquor Code, in Pennsylvania Liquor Stores, further providing for sales by Pennsylvania Liquor Stores.
There were 1,723 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 462,803 in the last 365 days.
PENNSYLVANIA, October 17 - An Act amending the act of April 12, 1951 (P.L.90, No.21), known as the Liquor Code, in Pennsylvania Liquor Stores, further providing for sales by Pennsylvania Liquor Stores.