Senate Bill 55 Printer's Number 1169

PENNSYLVANIA, October 17 - An Act amending Titles 23 (Domestic Relations) and 42 (Judiciary and Judicial Procedure) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in child custody, further providing for definitions, for award of custody, for factors to consider when awarding custody, for consideration of criminal conviction, for guardian ad litem for child, for counsel for child and for award of counsel fees, costs and expenses; and, in Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts, providing for child abuse and domestic abuse education and training program for judges and court personnel.