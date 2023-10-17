Update No. 3: Vermont State Police releases identity of victim in fatal Wheelock shooting

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Vermont State Police releases identity of victim in fatal Wheelock shooting

WHEELOCK, Vermont (Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023) — An autopsy was completed Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023, on the victim of Monday morning’s shooting in Wheelock.

The victim is identified as Gunnar Watson, 27, who lived in the home on Vermont Route 16 where the shooting occurred. The Chief Medical Examiner’s Office determined the cause of his death was a gunshot wound to the torso, and the manner of death was a homicide.

VSP’s investigation into this incident is active and ongoing. No suspects are in custody. Police encourage anyone with information that might assist investigators to call the St. Johnsbury Barracks at 802-773-9101 or submit an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

No further information is available at this time. The state police will continue to provide updates as the investigation continues.

***Update No. 2, 4:55 p.m. Monday, Oct. 16, 2023***

The Vermont State Police investigation is continuing into the suspicious death that occurred early Monday, Oct. 16, 2023, at a home on Vermont Route 16 in Wheelock.

Detectives from the Major Crime Unit and Bureau of Criminal Investigations have spoken with witnesses and nearby residents in the rural area where the incident occurred. VSP asks members of the public who might have video, including security systems and game cameras, showing Route 16 and neighboring roads to contact investigators. Detectives are particularly interested in any video from early Monday morning but would also like to speak with anyone who has video footage from recent days.

Members of the Crime Scene Search Team are continuing to process the location where the incident occurred. The section of Route 16 is expected to remain closed for several more hours, and motorists should take alternate routes. Once scene processing is complete, the victim’s body will be brought to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for autopsy, which is expected to take place Tuesday. Following autopsy, the Vermont State Police anticipates being able to release information on the victim’s identity and the cause and manner of his death.

The state police has uncovered no evidence that suggests the incident is Wheelock is connected to investigations of deaths that occurred earlier this month in Newport Town and Castleton. Those cases remain active and ongoing.

VSP asks that anyone with information that might be helpful call the St. Johnsbury Barracks at 802-773-9101 or provide an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

The state police will provide further updates as the investigation continues.

***Update No. 1, 1:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 16, 2023***

Investigations are continuing Monday into two suspicious deaths that have occurred in the Northeast Kingdom, the first on Saturday night in Newport Town and the second on Monday morning in Wheelock.

Vermont Route 16 in Wheelock is closed between Taylor Road to the south and Runaway Pond to the north while investigators process the scene of Monday’s incident. Motorists should take alternate routes.

Maj. Dan Trudeau, commander of the Vermont State Police Criminal Division, will hold a media availability at 4 p.m. Monday at VSP’s St. Johnsbury Barracks, 1068 U.S. Route 5. If possible, the state police will stream the availability on its Facebook page: FB.com/VermontStatePolice.

***Initial news release, 9 a.m. Monday, Oct. 16, 2023***

The Vermont State Police is investigating a suspicious death that occurred Monday morning, Oct. 16, 2023, in the town of Wheelock.

Police received an emergency call at about 6 a.m. Monday from a woman who reported that an adult man had been shot at a property on Vermont Route 16 in Wheelock. Troopers responded along with rescue crews from Glover and Hardwick. The victim was located and pronounced deceased at the scene.

This investigation is in its earliest stages and involves members of the Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit, Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Field Force Division, Crime Scene Search Team and Victim Services Unit. Initial investigation indicates this was an isolated incident. No one is currently in custody.

The victim’s body will be brought to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death. The identity of the victim will be released following further investigation and notification of relatives.

Anyone with information that could assist investigators in this case is asked to call the Vermont State Police in St. Johnsbury at 802-748-3111. Tips also may be submitted anonymously online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

No further information is available at this time. The state police will provide updates as this investigation continues.

- 30 -