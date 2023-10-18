City of Orem Announces Autumn Festivities for All Ages
Halloween is a special time for our community to come together, embrace the spirit of the season, and create lasting memories ”OREM, UTAH, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The City of Orem is excited to announce its lineup of Autumn festivities for residents and visitors of all ages, promising a delightful experience this Fall season. From pumpkin patches to costume parades and magic shows to eerie movie nights, the City of Orem has something for everyone to enjoy during this thrilling season. The camaraderie and shared love for this magical time of year weave a sense of togetherness, reminding everyone of the beauty in change and the warmth of community.
"Halloween is a special time for our community to come together, embrace the spirit of the season, and create lasting memories,” said Mayor David Young. “The City of Orem is proud to offer a variety of events and activities that showcase our vibrant community and provide a safe and fun environment for all. We invite everyone to join us in these exciting celebrations and make this Fall a memorable one."
Highlights of Orem’s Autumn festivities include:
● Annual Truck-or-Treat - Saturday October 21st, 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Orem’s annual Truck-or-Treat event at University Place is a family-friendly event that lets kids get a hands-on and close-up look at all the vehicles that keep the city rolling. There will be free goodie bags for the first 1,500 kids in Halloween costumes.
● Annual Lights On celebration - November 27th, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
This year’s event will take place at Center Park for a bigger and better holiday party. Bring the whole family out for a celebration that will get everyone in the holiday spirit. There will be free goodies as well as a full Holiday Market with food, art, gifts, and more. The annual celebration will also be the debut of the new Orem Express electric train. All are welcome aboard as the City will be providing free rides.
These events and more are set to provide a dazzling experience for residents and visitors alike, capturing the essence of Halloween and Autumn in the heart of Orem. For event schedules, ticket information, and further details about the Fall festivities in Orem, please visit the City’s official website.
The City of Orem is a thriving community located in Utah County, known for its picturesque landscapes, family-friendly environment, and strong sense of community. With a commitment to enhancing the quality of life for its residents, Orem offers a wide range of cultural, recreational, and educational opportunities. For more information, please visit https://orem.org.
