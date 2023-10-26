Submit Release
The World’s Largest Talking Duck Just Landed in Corona, California at The Shop at Dos Lagos

Boots, as it was affectionately named by local residents in a contest, stands nearly 20 feet high.

CORONA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The world’s largest talking duck has landed in Corona at The Shop at Dos Lagos. Boots, as it was affectionately named by local residents in a contest, stands nearly 20 feet high and serves as the official goodwill ambassador of The Shops at Dos Lagos. Since Boots touched down, it has been visited by over 5,000 patrons of The Shops at Dos Lagos.

Designed by local artist Alan Silva, Boots displays a high intelligence quotient and loves to interact with humans. Before a concert or show at Dos Lagos Amphitheater, kids and adults alike line up to ask questions of Boots. With a push of a button, Boots has been trained to answer. In just a few short months Boots has responded to thousands of queries. The most popular question comes from diners going to one of the many outstanding eateries located within The Shops at Dos Lagos such as Reunion Kitchen + Drink, Miguels California Mexican Cocina and Wood Ranch. By far the most asked question is “What should I get to eat.” Boots always has an answer.

Ducks have a long history in Corona as Dos Lagos namesake two lakes serve as a popular stop on their annual migration south for the winter. The Shops at Dos Lagos pays tribute to these wonderful waterfowl, not just with BOOTS and 17 other custom duck sculptures throughout the center, but also by preserving their habitat and acting as caretaker for the lakes.

Following a multi-million-dollar renovation and the addition of exciting new restaurants and adventure stores, The Shops at Dos Lagos is the Inland Empire’s essential entertainment, lifestyle and retail destination. Boots is available to speak with all visitors during business hours.

BOOTS is located at The Shops at Dos Lagos
2755 Lakeshore Drive
Corona, CA 92883

Cameron Sugar
DL Press
email us here

