DEPARTMENT OF THE ATTORNEY GENERAL

KA ʻOIHANA O KA LOIO KUHINA

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

ANNE LOPEZ

ATTORNEY GENERAL

News Release 2023-48

PSD PUBLIC SAFETY TRAINING OFFICER J. MARTE MARTINEZ PLEADS GUILTY TO SUBMITTING FAKE TRANSCRIPTS TO INVESTIGATORS

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

October 17, 2023

HONOLULU – Department of Public Safety (PSD) Public Safety Training Officer J. Marte Martinez pled guilty today to four charges—two counts of Tampering with a Government Record and two counts of Unsworn Falsification to Authorities—arising from her submission of fake academic transcripts to internal affairs investigators.

After concerns were raised about Ms. Martinez’s educational background, PSD initiated an internal investigation into whether Ms. Martinez was qualified to hold the position of Public Safety Training Officer.

In today’s proceedings, Ms. Martinez pled guilty to submitting false transcripts, purportedly from the University of Southern Oregon and the University of Northern Virginia, to the internal affairs investigators.

Tampering with a Government Record and Unsworn Falsification to Authorities are both misdemeanors. Each count is punishable by up to one year in prison and a fine of up to $2,000.

“Ms. Martinez knowingly submitted false documents about her educational background to misdirect an internal investigation looking into that exact issue,” said Attorney General Anne Lopez. “The people of Hawaiʻi rightfully expect integrity from public servants, and the Department of the Attorney General will forcefully prosecute this type of criminal behavior.”

Deputy Attorney General Lauren Nakamura of the Special Investigation and Prosecution Division is the lead prosecutor on the case, State v. Martinez, 1CPC-22-000426.

First Circuit Court Judge Faʻauuga Toʻotoʻo scheduled Ms. Martinez’s sentencing for Wednesday, January 31, 2024, at 8:30 a.m.

* * *

Media Contact:

Dave Day

Special Assistant to the Attorney General

(808) 586-1284

Email: [email protected]

Web: http://ag.hawaii.gov