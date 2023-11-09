Taking Aim at Gum Disease: Preventing Tooth Loss for a Healthy Smile

Dr. Jay Grossman

By Concierge Dentistry, Dr. Jay Grossman & Dr. Davita Danesh

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As a dental office dedicated to preserving oral health and promoting beautiful smiles, it deeply concerns us that nearly half of the adults over 30 in the United States are showing signs of gum disease. This prevalent condition affects our mouths and has implications for our overall well-being. Gum disease, if left untreated, can lead to tooth loss, impacting our appearance and quality of life. It is time we shed light on this silent but destructive enemy and arm ourselves with knowledge on how to recognize and treat it effectively.

Gum disease, scientifically known as periodontal disease, is an inflammatory condition that affects the tissues surrounding and supporting our teeth. It begins with the accumulation of plaque, a sticky film of bacteria, on the teeth and gums. Without proper oral hygiene practices, including home care and professional care, this plaque hardens into tartar, also known as calculus, leading to irritation and infection of the gums.

Recognizing gum disease in its early stages is crucial for timely intervention. Here are some signs to watch out for:

1. Bleeding Gums: Healthy gums should not bleed during routine brushing or flossing. If you notice bleeding when brushing or flossing, it may indicate gum disease.

2. Redness and Swelling: Inflamed gums are often red, tender, and swollen. Pay attention to any changes in the appearance or texture of your gums.

3. Persistent Bad Breath: Foul-smelling breath that persists even after proper oral hygiene could be an early warning sign of gum disease.

4. Receding Gums: If your teeth appear longer than usual or you notice exposed tooth roots, it may result from receding gums, a common consequence of gum disease.

5. Loose Teeth: Gum disease weakens the supporting structures of the teeth, leading to mobility or shifting of the affected teeth. If you observe any of these signs, it is crucial to seek professional dental care promptly. Early detection and treatment significantly increase the chances of successfully managing gum disease and preventing further damage.

Now, let's address the treatment options available to combat gum disease:

1. Professional Dental Cleaning: Regular dental cleanings are fundamental in preventing and treating gum disease. A dental professional will remove tartar and plaque buildup, reducing inflammation and allowing the gums to heal.

2. Scaling and Root Planing: In cases where gum disease has progressed, a deep cleaning procedure called scaling and root planing may be necessary. It involves removing bacteria and tartar from the tooth roots and smoothing the root surfaces to encourage gum reattachment.

3. Antibacterial Therapy: In more severe cases, dentists may prescribe antimicrobial medications to control bacterial infection and promote gum healing.

4. Surgery: Advanced stages of gum disease may require surgical intervention, such as gum grafts to replace receded gums or flap surgery to eliminate deep pockets of infection.

Prevention is always the best approach. To maintain optimal oral health and prevent gum disease, we should adopt these healthy habits:

1. Brush Twice a Day: Brushing with a soft-bristle toothbrush and fluoride toothpaste for two minutes helps remove plaque and bacteria.

2. Floss Daily: Flossing is essential to remove plaque and food particles from between the teeth and along the gum line, where a toothbrush may not reach.

3. Regular Dental Check-ups: Routine dental visits allow for early detection of gum disease and other oral health issues. Dentists can provide personalized advice and treatment recommendations.

4. Healthy Lifestyle Choices: A balanced diet, avoiding tobacco products, and managing stress contribute to overall gum health.



Let us unite in our mission to combat gum disease, protecting our smiles and overall well-being. By recognizing the signs, seeking timely treatment, and adopting a preventive mindset, we can significantly reduce the prevalence of gum disease and ensure a healthier future for our mouths and bodies.

Remember, a healthy smile is a gateway to confidence, well-being, and a happier life. Let us prioritize oral health and reclaim the power of our smiles.

Respectfully,

Dr. Jay S. Grossman

Adjunct Assistant Professor - NYU College of Dentistry. Recipient of the Strusser Award for outstanding contributions to improve public health, NYU Professor (Volunteer)- UCLA School of Dentistry Chief Dental Officer, CDA, Grind Oral Care Former Dental Officer, Lieutenant United States Navy. Founder of Homeless Not Toothless, a 501©3 providing free dental care to over 124,000 of our Veterans, women of domestic abuse, and Low-income children https://www.HNT.Dental/