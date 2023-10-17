Pennsylvania Senate Unanimously Passes Resolution Condemning Hamas Attack, Supporting Israel

HARRISBURG − October 17, 2023 − The Pennsylvania Senate today passed a resolution on unanimous consent sponsored by Senators Steve Santarsiero (D-10) and Judy Schwank (D-11) condemning the unprovoked terrorist attack launched by Hamas against the State of Israel on October 7, 2023, and expressing deep condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives as a result of this senseless act of violence.

“We cannot be silent,” said Senator Santarsiero. “We must call out the barbarous terrorist attack by Hamas. The loss of life of more than 1,000 Israelis, the kidnapping of 200 innocent civilians, and the wounding of thousands more must be condemned. I thank my colleagues in the Senate for joining Senator Schwank and me in this strong renunciation of the terrorist organization Hamas and in showing support for the Israeli people.”

“The October 7 attack on Israel was shocking in scale and savagery,” said Senator Schwank. “This was the worst incidence of violence inflicted on the Jewish people since the Holocaust. Jews all over the world and certainly the Israeli people are still reeling. It’s important that Pennsylvania stand with Israel and the people impacted by this horrific attack and express support for all those affected. Most importantly, we all must join together and advocate for a lasting and meaningful peace for all.”

The resolution reads, in part:

RESOLVED, That the Senate condemn the unprovoked terrorist attack launched by Hamas against the State of Israel on October 7, 2023, the Jewish Sabbath, also known as Shabbat; and be it further

RESOLVED, That the Senate express deep condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives as a result of this senseless act of violence; and be it further

RESOLVED, That the Senate pledge its solidarity with the Israeli people during this challenging time and its unwavering support for the State of Israel’s right to defend itself against this barbaric war and to ensure the safety and security of its citizens; and be it further

RESOLVED, That the Senate call upon the Congress of the United States and the international community to condemn unequivocally acts of terrorism and violence deliberately targeting civilians and to support efforts aimed at achieving a lasting and peaceful resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The resolution passed 49-0.

