Post Session :: Tuesday, October 17, 2023

SB 897, PN 1095 (Baker) – The bill amends Title 75 (Vehicles) by increasing the penalties for moving violations in relation to school buses. A vote of 49-0 was recorded.

SB 941, PN 1148 (Brooks) – The bill amends the Administrative Code of 1929, as it relates to the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP) by providing for staffing requirements flexibilities for licensed addiction treatment programs during an opioid epidemic. A vote of 49-0 was recorded.

HB 1351, PN 2124 (Frankel) – The bill amends the Human Services Code as amended in Senate Rules Committee:

Rural Health Redesign Center Authority.

Statewide Hospital Assessment

MA EMS Reimbursement

Nursing Home Assessment Rebase

Amendment A02598 (Pittman) – The amendment would amend bill, page 4, line 11, by inserting after “OF” the highest.

The amendment passed by a voice vote and the bill went over in its order as amended. A vote of 49-0 was recorded on the bill.

SR 191 (Santarsiero/Schwank) – The resolution condemning this unprovoked and repugnant attack and voicing our strong support for the State of Israel and its people in their time of need. The resolution was adopted by a vote of 49-0.

SR 185 (Mastriano) – The resolution expressing condolence and support for the State of Israel and its People considering today’s barbaric terrorist attacks by Hamas. The resolution was adopted by a vote of 49-0.