Three attorneys have been disbarred from the State Bar of California, including one who was convicted of possessing child pornography and another who was convicted of distributing illegal narcotics. The Bar announced the punishment levied against three California lawyers on Monday.
You just read:
3 California lawyers disbarred, including 1 who was busted for child pornography
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.