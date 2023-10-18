Tamsen Fadal, Journalist, Menopause Advocate and ContentCreator to Launch Free “Menopause Masterclass” on October 18

Tamsen Fadal, Journalist and Menopause Advocate

“Menopause Masterclass” - Free Discussion Series with Medical Professionals and Women's Health Experts Launches on “World Menopause Day” October 18

Tamsen Fadal will provide a free resource for women navigating perimenopause and menopause, to offer advice and assistance, and build a connected community of shared experiences” — Tamsen Fadal, Journalist and Menopause Advocate

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beginning October 18, “World Menopause Day,” journalist, menopause advocate, and content creator Tamsen Fadal will launch a free “Menopause Masterclass,” a gathering of top medical professionals and subject matter experts to address menopause and women’s health in midlife. Tamsen will speak with a curated selection of renowned experts to offer insights, actions and answers to the most pressing questions from her online audience of over 2 million.

The conversations will be available as a free resource, with the informational videos shared on TamsenFadal.com and across all of her social media platforms.

New videos and interviews will be posted throughout the month to help women get the answers they need. Topics include, perimenopause, sleep disturbances, memory, depression, bone density, supplements, HRT, urinary health, exercise and more.

Expert interviews:

• Dr. Nighat Arif is a general practitioner within the UK’s National Health Service, medical broadcaster and author, specializing interest in Women’s Health. She will discuss perimenopause.

• Dr. Joy'El Ballard – “The Menopause Mogul,” a board-certified Obstetrician/Gynecologist, and Business Coach for Black women 40 and over, will discuss hot flashes.

• Dr. Kelly Casperson, a board-certified urologist, podcaster and author of Amazon best-selling book, “You Are Not Broken: Stop "Should-ing" All Over Your Sex Life” will discuss sexual health.

• Dr. Doris Day is a board-certified dermatologist specializing in laser, cosmetic, surgical, and aesthetic dermatology. A medical educator and a highly respected and sought-after media personality, she will be discussing hair thinning.

• Andrea Donsky - a “Menopause Educator and Menopause Researcher” is a nutritionist on a mission to change the conversation around perimenopause and menopause and will discuss supplements.

• Dr. Suzanne Gilberg-Lenz, a board-certified OB/GYN and Integrative Medicine specialist, cultivating healing through science, medicine, and community, will discuss how to empower yourself as you age.

• Dr. Shelby Harris - Clinical Psychologist and Clinical Associate Professor of Neurology and Psychiatry at Einstein School of Medicine will discuss sleep.

• Dr. Mary Claire Haver, board-certified OB/GYN and Certified Culinary Medicine Specialist, is the founder of Mary Claire Wellness, a clinic dedicated to caring for the menopausal patient. The author of the national bestselling book and online program, The Galveston Diet, she will discuss weight gain and menopause.

• Dr. Judith Joseph, MD MBA, board-certified psychiatrist, researcher and Chair of Women in Medicine at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons will discuss mental health in menopause.

• Dr. Sharon Malone, OB/GYN, Certified Menopause Practitioner and Chief Medical Advisor at Alloy Women’s Health and author of the upcoming book “Grown Woman Talk, Your Guide to Getting and Staying Healthy” (Spring 2024) will discuss HRT.

• Dr. Jayne Morgan, Cardiologist and Executive Director of Health and Community Education at the Piedmont Healthcare Corporation, will discuss heart health.

• Amanda Thebe, a Fitness and Women’s Health Expert with nearly thirty years of experience in the fitness industry, and author of the Amazon best-selling book, “Menopocalypse: How I Learned to Thrive During Menopause and How You Can Too!,” will speak about fitness and exercise.

“It is so encouraging to see so many people working hard to share the information we all need,” said Tamsen. “The goal of the Menopause Masterclass is to provide a free resource for women navigating perimenopause and menopause, to offer advice and assistance from the top experts on women’s health and build a connected community of shared experiences. I want every woman out there to know she is not alone.”

Join the conversation on TamsenFadal.com, YouTube, Instagram and TikTok.

About Tamsen Fadal:

Tamsen Fadal is an award-winning journalist, speaker, author, podcast host and menopause advocate. She is dedicated to championing women’s stories being bold in midlife and beyond. With a passionate, loyal, social media audience of over 2 million, Tamsen shares tips and advice, helping women move into their next chapter with confidence, courage and curiosity. Tamsen is the author of multiple books, in which she empowers women to navigate change and create new beginnings. She is working on her much anticipated fourth book, focused on menopause and midlife (Hachette 2025.)

Website: https://www.tamsenfadal.com/

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@tamsenfadal/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tamsenfadal/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TamsenFadalTV

Podcast: https://www.tamsenfadal.com/podcast