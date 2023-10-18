Voomi Supply Inc. Receives Strategic Investment from Operator Partners

Fastest-Growing E-commerce Industrial Supply Co receives strategic investment

DRESHER, PA, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Voomi Supply Inc, one of the fastest growing e-commerce industrial supply companies, is thrilled to announce a strategic investment from Operator Partners, a distinguished venture capital firm specializing in technology startups.

This momentous partnership comes as Voomi Supply continues its rapid rise and underscores a commitment to accelerating Voomi’s remarkable growth over the past three years with the support of Operator Partners.

Headquartered in Dresher, PA, Voomi Supply has rapidly emerged as an e-commerce leader in the industrial supply sector.

The company's dedication to simplifying and optimizing the procurement process for businesses in the HVAC, plumbing, and electrical industries has propelled it to the forefront of the e-commerce landscape. Voomi Supply's advanced technology platform streamlines product sourcing, purchasing and logistics, delivering unparalleled efficiency and profitability for its customers.

Operator Partners, recognizing Voomi Supply's achievements, is poised to fuel the company's expansion and the development of pioneering technology-driven solutions.

"We are excited to join forces with Voomi Supply," said Zach Weinberg, General Partner at Operator Partners. "Their extraordinary growth over the past three years is a testament to their outstanding team and vision. We are prepared to collaborate closely and amplify their success."

Faron Schonfeld, Founder and CEO of Voomi Supply, also expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "This investment from Operator Partners reinforces our dedication to delivering exceptional value to our customers. With their support, we are poised to strengthen our market presence as we continue to leverage technology to transform HVAC, plumbing, and electrical supply chains."

Voomi Supply’s highly experienced team has expertise spanning e-commerce, supply chain management, merchandising and customer experience. The team has been instrumental in driving the company's rapid ascent and will play a pivotal role in its continued growth. Andy Chalofsky and Josh Chalofsky, Co-Founders and members of the Board, said, “the investment from Operator Partners demonstrates our commitment to our customers and the industry. We are thrilled to bring our knowledge from other e-commerce verticals to further drive Voomi’s growth.”

In the coming months, Voomi Supply is set to double its workforce, with positions across various functions. This expansion reflects the company's commitment to enhancing its capabilities and meeting the evolving needs of its clients.

About Voomi Supply Inc:

Voomi Supply is a technology-driven e-commerce company reshaping the industrial distribution landscape. We help HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and similar service companies source the supplies and products they need via our cutting-edge technology platform. Voomi offers an extensive inventory comprising thousands of products across the United States, while delivering a 98%+ customer satisfaction rating. We are committed to innovating and improving our customers’ buying experiences and are truly ‘Supply Made Easy’.