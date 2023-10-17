Submit Release
Preferred Bank Reports Quarterly Earnings

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Preferred Bank (NASDAQ: PFBC), one of the larger independent California banks, today reported results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. Preferred Bank (“the Bank”) reported net income of $38.2 million or $2.71 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2023. This represents an increase in net income of $3.0 million or 8.5% over the same quarter last year and up slightly compared to the second quarter of 2023. The primary driver of the increase over the prior year quarter was net interest income which increased by $6.2 million or 9.2% over the same period last year partially offset by higher noninterest expense. When compared to the prior quarter, net interest income was down slightly, as was noninterest income and noninterest expense.

Overall, results were very strong and the Bank also provided for $3.5 million in provision for credit losses which has driven the allowance for credit losses to total loans up to 1.46%.

Highlights for the Quarter:

  • Return on average assets was 2.25%
  • Return on beginning equity of 22.66%
  • Net interest margin was 4.39%
  • Total deposits increased $94.3 million or 6.7% annually for the quarter
  • Efficiency ratio was 25.0%
  • Quarter-end cash and equivalents continues to be strong at $1.02 billion or 18.0% of total deposits

Li Yu, Chairman and CEO, commented, “We are pleased to report another quarter of record profit. Earnings per diluted share for the third quarter was $2.71.

“For the quarter, loans practically stayed even and deposits grew modestly, which is the reflection of the cautiousness of both the Bank and its clients under the current environment. The margin decreased moderately from 4.58% in Q2 to 4.39% for Q3, largely because interest cost increases have slowed down.

“Credit quality remained relatively stable in the quarter. As of September 30, 2023, loans 30-89 days past due were negligible and total criticized loans increased slightly from the previous quarter. For the quarter, we have made a provision for credit losses in the amount of $3.5 million. Allowance for credit losses at September 30, 2023 now increased to 1.46% of total loans. We have been diligently identifying any credit loss exposures and fully reserving any potential exposure so that loan resolutions will not negatively affect the future operating income.

“Our operating expenses remain under control and were within our expectations. The Bank’s efficiency ratio for the quarter was 25.0% Since the second quarter of this year, we have been continuously buying back our own stock due to our strong tangible capital position and the market price of the stock.   Through September 30, 2023, total shares repurchased were 730,044. Even with the buyback, our tangible capital equity ratio was a strong 10.1%.

“Based upon public information, Preferred Bank is the most profitable independent Bank in California measured by return on equity metrics and we hope this trend will continue. However, the market price of our stock does not reflect our ability to consistently deliver top-of-peer earnings over many years. We will not be discouraged by the market reception and pledge to continue our devotion to operate the Bank efficiently and prudently.”

Results of Operations

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin. Net interest income before provision for credit losses was $73.0 million for the third quarter of 2023. This was a significant increase from the $66.8 million recorded in the same quarter last year but down just slightly from the $73.3 million posted in the second quarter of 2023. The FOMC rate hikes throughout 2022 and into 2023 drove loan portfolio yields higher, as most of the Bank’s loans are tied to the Prime rate. Interest expense increased this quarter slightly more than did interest income as deposit rates continued to climb during most of the quarter. Due mainly to increasing deposit rates, the Bank’s taxable equivalent net interest margin declined by 19 basis points to 4.39% from 4.58% last quarter. Comparing to the same quarter last year, the margin was up by 2 basis points over the 4.37% posted this quarter last year.

Noninterest Income. For the third quarter of 2023, noninterest income was $3.0 million compared with $2.2 million for the same quarter last year and compared to 3.1 million for the second quarter of 2023. The increase compared to the second quarter of 2022 was due to an increase in both service charges on deposits as well as Letter of Credit (“LC”) fee income. The decrease from the second quarter of 2023 was due to lower gain on SBA loan sales as well as lower LC fee income.

Noninterest Expense. Total noninterest expense was $19.0 million for the third quarter of 2023 compared to $20.9 million for the second quarter of 2023 and compared to the $17.4 million recorded in the same period last year. Comparing this quarter to the third quarter of last year, the major variances were; personnel expense increased by $682,000 or 5.5%, other professional services increased by $262,000 due mainly to legal fees and consulting fees and other expense increased by $810,000 due mainly to higher FDIC premiums as well as a one time $150,000 penalty for payroll tax which we believe will be at least partially recovered. In comparing the third quarter of 2023 to the prior quarter; personnel expense increased by $488,000 or 3.9% and there was no OREO valuation adjustment in the current quarter which means that OREO costs decreased by $2.7 million. For the quarter ended September 30, 2023, the Bank’s efficiency ratio was 25.0%, besting the 27.3% posted last quarter and slightly better than the 25.2% posted this quarter last year.

Income Taxes. The Bank recorded a provision for income taxes of $15.2 million for the third quarter of 2023. This represents an effective tax rate (“ETR”) of 28.5% and the same as the 28.5% ETR for the second quarter of 2023 but up from the 28.0% ETR recorded in the third quarter of 2022. The Bank’s ETR will fluctuate slightly from quarter to quarter within a fairly small range due to the timing of taxable events throughout the year.

Balance Sheet Summary

Total gross loans at September 30, 2023 were $5.13 billion, an increase of $53.4 million from the total of $5.07 billion as of December 31, 2022. Total deposits increased to $5.68 billion from the $5.56 billion as of December 31, 2022, an increase of $126.3 million. Total assets were $6.63 billion, an increase of $207.2 million over the total of $6.43 billion as of December 31, 2022.

Uninsured Deposits

As of September 30, 2023, total uninsured deposits represented approximately 41.8 % of total deposits. Since mid-March, we have been diligently working with our larger deposit clients to enroll them in various reciprocal deposit programs to ensure that all of their deposits are FDIC insured. It should be noted that included in the uninsured deposits figure is $187 million of deposits that are collateralized so these would not otherwise necessitate FDIC insurance. Finally, there are also a number of accounts totalling $166 million that are enrolled in one of our reciprocal deposit programs but have yet to participate in the program; these are also included in uninsured deposits.

Balance Sheet Fair Market Values from June 30, 2023

With so much focus recently on ASC Topic 825, Financial Instruments, formerly known as FASB 107, we felt it would be beneficial for shareholders to view the Bank’s disclosure in its recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for June 30, 2023. As can be clearly seen, the rise in interest rates has not hurt the fair market value of our loan portfolio, unlike mst other banks.

           
      June 30, 2023
      Fair Value Measurement Using Carrying Amount Estimated Fair Value
     
     
      (Dollars in thousands)
Assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents Level 1 $ 1,049,745 $ 1,049,745
Securities held-to-maturity Level 2   21,818   19,865
Securities available-for-sale Level 2/3   352,548   352,548
Loans receivable, net Level 3   5,036,618   5,102,339
Customers' liability on acceptances Level 2   448   448
Accrued interest receivable Level 2/3   28,184   28,184
Federal Home Loan Bank stock Level 2   15,000 N/A
           
Liabilities:      
Demand deposits and savings:      
Noninterest-bearing Level 2 $ 870,282 $ 870,282
Interest-bearing Level 2   2,037,387   2,037,387
Time deposits Level 2   2,681,322   2,665,195
Subordinated debt issuance Level 2   148,114   169,134
Acceptances Outstanding Level 2   448   448
Accrued interest payable Level 2   6,998   6,998
           

Liquidity

As of September 30, 2023, the Bank had $1.02 billion in cash and fed funds on the balance sheet representing 18.0% of total deposits. In addition, the Bank had $1.11 billion in FHLB borrowing availability, $85.42 million in available funds from the FRB Discount window and $156.2 million in available for sale securities that were unpledged. All summed, this totals $2.39 billion of total liquidity or 42.1% of total deposits.

Asset Quality

As of September 30, 2023, nonaccrual loans increased to $19.4 million, from $423,000 reported as of June 30, 2023 and up from the $6.2 million reported as of September 30, 2022. Although a marked increase, we are confident in the expedient and low cost resolution of these loans. In addition, OREO and repossessed assets totaled $16.7 million as of September 30, 2023. In addition to that, the Bank’s total criticized and classified assets assets remained fairly constant at $115.3 million compared to $105.1 million as of June 30, 2023. Total net charge-offs were $80,000 for the third quarter of 2023 as compared to net charge offs of $0 last quarter and compared to net recoveries of ($2.4 million) in the same quarter last year. Management is acutely aware that commercial real estate is under some pressure given the change in interest rates over the past year, especially office properties. However in reviewing the portfolio, this weakness has yet to appear. We will be vigilant going forward.

Office Building Loans

As a result of the pandemic and working from home, office occupancy has suffered and there has been a corresponding decline in the value of office properties, especially in city centers. As of September 30, 2023, the Bank has the following office loans; (in 000’s)

Medical Office $    14,184  
Mixed Use (Office & Retail)                 170,590  
Pure Office   177,322  
Reposition for Multi-Family                     105,731  
Total $    467,827  

Substantially all of the office building loans are secured by properties located in more suburban areas. There are only $9.0 million of office building loans in downtown areas.

Allowance for Credit Losses

The provision for credit losses for the third quarter of 2023 was $3.5 million compared to $2.5 million last quarter and compared to $2.7 million in the same quarter last year.   Macro economic conditions as well as more stress in the commercial real estate sector lead to the increase in the provision from last quarter. The Bank’s allowance coverage ratio now stands at 1.46% of total loans.

Capitalization

As of September 30, 2023, the Bank’s leverage ratio was 10.46%, the common equity tier 1 capital ratio was 11.63% and the total capital ratio stood at 15.32%. As of December 31, 2022, the Bank’s leverage ratio was 10.30%, the common equity tier 1 ratio was 10.81% and the total risk-based capital ratio was 14.39%.

Conference Call and Webcast

A conference call with simultaneous webcast to discuss Preferred Bank’s second quarter 2023 financial results will be held tomorrow, October 18, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern / 11:00 a.m. Pacific. Interested participants and investors may access the conference call by dialing 844-826-3037 (domestic) or 412-317-5182 (international) and referencing “Preferred Bank.” There will also be a live webcast of the call available at the Investor Relations section of Preferred Bank's website at www.preferredbank.com.

Preferred Bank's Chairman and CEO Li Yu, President and Chief Operating Officer Wellington Chen, Chief Financial Officer Edward J. Czajka, Chief Credit Officer Nick Pi and Deputy Chief Operating Officer Johnny Hsu will discuss Preferred Bank's financial results, business highlights and outlook. After the live webcast, a replay will be available at the Investor Relations section of Preferred Bank's website. A replay of the call will also be available at 877-344-7529 (domestic) or 412-317-0088 (international) through November 1, 2023; the passcode is 6410410.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank is one of the larger independent commercial banks headquartered in California. The Bank is chartered by the State of California, and its deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, or FDIC, to the maximum extent permitted by law. The Bank conducts its banking business from its main office in Los Angeles, California, and through eleven full-service branch banking offices in California (Alhambra, Century City, City of Industry, Torrance, Arcadia, Irvine, Diamond Bar, Pico Rivera, Tarzana and San Francisco (2)), one branch in Flushing, New York and a branch office in the Houston, Texas suburb of Sugar Land. Preferred Bank offers a broad range of deposit and loan products and services to both commercial and consumer customers. The Bank provides personalized deposit services as well as real estate finance, commercial loans and trade finance to small and mid-sized businesses, entrepreneurs, real estate developers, professionals and high net worth individuals. Although originally founded as a Chinese-American Bank, Preferred Bank now derives most of its customers from the diversified mainstream market but does continue to benefit from the significant migration to California of ethnic Chinese from China and other areas of East Asia.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Bank’s future financial and operating results, the Bank's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements that are not historical facts. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Bank’s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements: changes in economic conditions; changes in the California real estate market; the loss of senior management and other employees; natural disasters or recurring energy shortage; changes in interest rates; competition from other financial services companies; ineffective underwriting practices; inadequate allowance for loan and lease losses to cover actual losses; risks inherent in construction lending; adverse economic conditions in Asia; downturn in international trade; inability to attract deposits; inability to raise additional capital when needed or on favorable terms; inability to manage growth; inadequate communications, information, operating and financial control systems, technology from fourth party service providers; the U.S. government’s monetary policies; government regulation; environmental liability with respect to properties to which the bank takes title; and the threat of terrorism. Additional factors that could cause the Bank's results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the Bank’s 2022 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation which can be found on Preferred Bank’s website. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of the press release, and the Bank assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. For additional information about Preferred Bank, please visit the Bank’s website at www.preferredbank.com.


Financial Tables to Follow


PREFERRED BANK  
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations  
(unaudited)  
(in thousands, except for net income per share and shares)  
                       
                       
          For the Quarter Ended  
          September 30,   June 30,   September 30,    
          2023   2023   2022    
Interest income:                
  Loans, including fees   $ 106,695   $ 102,220   $ 71,192    
  Investment securities     18,556     15,919     7,111    
  Fed funds sold     278     272     117    
    Total interest income     125,529     118,411     78,420    
                       
Interest expense:                
  Interest-bearing demand     20,257     16,406     6,436    
  Savings     67     47     19    
  Time certificates     29,369     25,436     3,850    
  FHLB borrowings     1,557     1,888     -    
  Subordinated debt     1,325     1,325     1,325    
    Total interest expense     52,575     45,102     11,630    
    Net interest income     72,954     73,309     66,790    
Provision for credit losses     3,500     2,500     2,700    
    Net interest income after provision for                
      credit losses     69,454     70,809     64,090    
                       
Noninterest income:                
  Fees & service charges on deposit accounts     939     844     703    
  Letters of credit fee income     1,412     1,576     956    
  BOLI income     103     103     100    
  Net gain on sale of loans     21     186     -    
  Other income     497     392     428    
    Total noninterest income     2,972     3,101     2,187    
                       
Noninterest expense:                
  Salary and employee benefits     13,008     12,520     12,326    
  Net occupancy expense     1,563     1,476     1,452    
  Business development and promotion expense     193     200     214    
  Professional services     1,423     1,343     1,161    
  Office supplies and equipment expense     395     398     456    
  Loss on sale of OREO, valuation allowance and related expense     140     2,838     314    
  Other       2,287     2,077     1,477    
    Total noninterest expense     19,009     20,852     17,400    
    Income before provision for income taxes     53,417     53,058     48,877    
Income tax expense     15,225     15,122     13,688    
    Net income   $ 38,192   $ 37,936   $ 35,189    
                       
Income per share available to common shareholders                
    Basic   $ 2.74   $ 2.63   $ 2.44    
    Diluted   $ 2.71   $ 2.61   $ 2.40    
                       
Weighted-average common shares outstanding                
    Basic     13,925,994     14,419,959     14,792,298    
    Diluted     14,105,915     14,560,693     15,006,801    
                       
Cash dividends per common share   $ 0.55   $ 0.55   $ 0.43    
                       



PREFERRED BANK
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except for net income per share and shares)
                   
                   
          For the Nine Months Ended    
          September 30,   September 30,   Change
            2023       2022     %
Interest income:            
  Loans, including fees   $ 304,796     $ 181,852     67.6 %
  Investment securities     47,454       13,969     239.7 %
  Fed funds sold     774       182     325.5 %
    Total interest income     353,024       196,003     80.1 %
                   
Interest expense:            
  Interest-bearing demand     53,701       10,315     420.6 %
  Savings     153       58     163.9 %
  Time certificates     71,399       8,409     749.1 %
  FHLB borrowings     3,819       -     100.0 %
  Subordinated debt     3,975       3,975     0.0 %
    Total interest expense     133,046       22,757     484.6 %
    Net interest income     219,978       173,246     27.0 %
Provision for credit losses     6,500       5,350     21.5 %
    Net interest income after provision for credit losses     213,478       167,896     27.1 %
                   
Noninterest income:            
  Fees & service charges on deposit accounts     2,477       2,097     18.1 %
  Letters of credit fee income     4,312       3,218     34.0 %
  BOLI income     307       299     2.7 %
  Net loss on called and sale of investment securities     (4,117 )     -     -100.0 %
  Net gain on sale of loans     547       -     100.0 %
  Other income     1,481       1,440     2.9 %
    Total noninterest income     5,007       7,054     -29.0 %
                   
Noninterest expense:            
  Salary and employee benefits     39,256       35,654     10.1 %
  Net occupancy expense     4,513       4,315     4.6 %
  Business development and promotion expense     498       491     1.4 %
  Professional services     3,915       3,864     1.3 %
  Office supplies and equipment expense     1,197       1,404     -14.7 %
  Loss on sale of OREO, valuation allowance and related expense     3,050       715     326.6 %
  Other       6,332       4,254     48.9 %
    Total noninterest expense     58,761       50,697     15.9 %
    Income before provision for income taxes     159,724       124,253     28.5 %
Income tax expense     45,523       34,968     30.2 %
    Net income   $ 114,201     $ 89,285     27.9 %
                   
Dividend and earnings allocated to participating securities   $ -     $ (2 )   100.0 %
Net income available to common shareholders   $ 114,201     $ 89,283     27.9 %
                   
Income per share available to common shareholders            
    Basic   $ 8.01     $ 6.09     31.5 %
    Diluted   $ 7.92     $ 6.00     31.9 %
                   
Weighted-average common shares outstanding            
    Basic     14,257,005       14,653,982     -2.7 %
    Diluted     14,418,939       14,873,933     -3.1 %
                   
Dividends per share   $ 1.65     $ 1.29     27.9 %
                   



PREFERRED BANK
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
(unaudited)
(in thousands)
               
               
        September 30,   December 31,  
          2023       2022    
        (Unaudited)   (Audited)  
Assets        
Cash and due from banks $ 998,508     $ 747,526    
Fed funds sold   22,600       20,000    
  Cash and cash equivalents   1,021,108       767,526    
               
Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost   21,474       22,459    
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value   335,608       428,295    
Loans   5,128,242       5,074,793    
  Less allowance for credit losses   (74,849 )     (68,472 )  
  Less amortized deferred loan fees, net   (10,240 )     (9,939 )  
  Loans, net   5,043,153       4,996,382    
               
Other real estate owned and repossessed assets   16,716       21,990    
Customers' liability on acceptances   103       1,731    
Bank furniture and fixtures, net   8,748       8,999    
Bank-owned life insurance   10,563       10,357    
Accrued interest receivable   33,627       23,593    
Investment in affordable housing partnerships   54,679       61,173    
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost   15,000       15,000    
Deferred tax assets   47,311       43,218    
Operating lease right-of-use assets   20,440       21,718    
Other assets   4,000       2,917    
  Total assets $ 6,632,530     $ 6,425,358    
               
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity        
Deposits:        
  Noninterest bearing demand deposits $ 838,300     $ 1,192,091    
  Interest bearing deposits:   2,091,384       2,295,212    
    Savings   30,427       39,527    
    Time certificates of $250,000 or more   1,283,461       1,138,727    
    Other time certificates   1,439,699       891,440    
    Total deposits   5,683,271       5,556,997    
               
Acceptances outstanding   103       1,731    
Subordinated debt issuance, net   148,173       147,995    
Commitments to fund investment in affordable housing partnerships   20,824       27,490    
Operating lease liabilities   18,438       20,949    
Accrued interest payable   12,506       2,608    
Other liabilities   78,707       37,162    
  Total liabilities   5,962,022       5,794,932    
               
Shareholders' equity   670,508       630,426    
  Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 6,632,530     $ 6,425,358    
               
Book value per common share $ 48.75     $ 43.91    
Number of common shares outstanding   13,753,246       14,358,145    



PREFERRED BANK
Selected Consolidated Financial Information
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except for ratios)
                 
                 
                 
        For the Quarter Ended
                 
        September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30,
          2023     2023     2023     2022     2022  
Unaudited historical quarterly operations data:          
  Interest income $ 125,529   $ 118,411   $ 109,084   $ 98,379   $ 78,420  
  Interest expense   52,575     45,102     35,369     24,267     11,630  
    Interest income before provision for credit losses   72,954     73,309     73,715     74,112     66,790  
  Provision for credit losses   3,500     2,500     500     2,000     2,700  
  Noninterest income   2,972     3,101     (1,066 )   2,808     2,187  
  Noninterest expense   19,009     20,852     18,899     19,976     17,400  
  Income tax expense   15,225     15,122     15,176     15,384     13,688  
    Net income $ 38,192   $ 37,936   $ 38,074   $ 39,560   $ 35,189  
                 
  Earnings per share          
    Basic $ 2.74   $ 2.63   $ 2.64   $ 2.76   $ 2.44  
    Diluted $ 2.71   $ 2.61   $ 2.61   $ 2.71   $ 2.40  
                 
Ratios for the period:          
  Return on average assets   2.25 %   2.32 %   2.41 %   2.48 %   2.25 %
  Return on beginning equity   22.66 %   23.18 %   24.49 %   26.58 %   23.60 %
  Net interest margin (Fully-taxable equivalent)   4.39 %   4.58 %   4.77 %   4.75 %   4.37 %
  Noninterest expense to average assets   1.12 %   1.28 %   1.20 %   1.25 %   1.11 %
  Efficiency ratio   25.04 %   27.29 %   26.01 %   25.97 %   25.23 %
  Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized)   0.01 %   -0.00 %   0.00 %   0.00 %   -0.19 %
                 
Ratios as of period end:          
  Tier 1 leverage capital ratio   10.46 %   10.61 %   10.63 %   10.30 %   9.95 %
  Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio   11.63 %   11.51 %   11.30 %   10.81 %   10.46 %
  Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio   11.63 %   11.51 %   11.30 %   10.81 %   10.46 %
  Total risk-based capital ratio   15.32 %   15.14 %   14.91 %   14.39 %   14.09 %
  Allowances for credit losses to loans at end of period   1.46 %   1.40 %   1.36 %   1.35 %   1.33 %
  Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans 3.86x 13.86x 254.56x 12.49x 10.75x
                 
Average balances:          
  Total securities $ 368,968   $ 397,905   $ 442,852   $ 434,830   $ 410,649  
  Total loans   5,086,241     5,044,004     5,012,862     4,981,561     4,908,870  
  Total earning assets   6,597,557     6,432,950     6,276,630     6,193,330     6,076,616  
  Total assets   6,719,859     6,558,651     6,400,849     6,328,017     6,215,184  
  Total time certificate of deposits   2,680,854     2,617,872     2,209,370     1,872,239     1,749,257  
  Total interest bearing deposits   4,800,227     4,549,519     4,451,299     4,287,287     3,973,105  
  Total deposits   5,654,350     5,481,457     5,479,945     5,468,562     5,373,252  
  Total interest bearing liabilities   5,069,014     4,847,596     4,630,982     4,435,245     4,121,005  
  Total equity   678,020     677,306     650,963     613,729     598,188  
                 



PREFERRED BANK  
Selected Consolidated Financial Information  
(unaudited)  
(in thousands, except for ratios)  
               
               
               
        For the Nine Months Ended  
        September 30,
   September 30,
  
          2023       2022    
               
  Interest income $ 353,024     $ 196,003    
  Interest expense   133,046       22,757    
    Interest income before provision for credit losses   219,978       173,246    
  Provision for credit losses   6,500       5,350    
  Noninterest income   5,007       7,054    
  Noninterest expense   58,761       50,697    
  Income tax expense   45,523       34,968    
    Net income $ 114,201     $ 89,285    
               
  Earnings per share        
    Basic $ 8.01     $ 6.09    
    Diluted $ 7.92     $ 6.00    
               
Ratios for the period:        
  Return on average assets   2.33 %     1.95 %  
  Return on beginning equity   24.22 %     20.35 %  
  Net interest margin (Fully-taxable equivalent)   4.58 %     3.86 %  
  Noninterest expense to average assets   1.20 %     1.11 %  
  Efficiency ratio   26.12 %     28.12 %  
  Net charge-off (recoveries) to average loans   0.00 %     -0.03 %  
               
Average balances:        
  Total securities $ 402,971     $ 432,085    
  Total loans   5,047,971       4,686,424    
  Total earning assets   6,436,889       6,008,091    
  Total assets   6,560,955       6,131,640    
  Total time certificate of deposits   2,504,426       1,809,492    
  Total interest bearing deposits   4,602,039       3,967,963    
  Total deposits   5,539,223       5,297,387    
  Total interest bearing liabilities   4,851,214       4,115,805    
  Total equity   668,862       600,558    
               



PREFERRED BANK  
Selected Consolidated Financial Information  
(unaudited)  
(in thousands, except for ratios)  
                           
                           
                           
        As of  
                           
        September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,  
          2023       2023       2023       2022       2022    
Unaudited quarterly statement of financial position data:                    
Assets:                    
  Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,021,108     $ 1,049,745 $ 885,691     $ 767,526     $ 749,484    
  Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost   21,474       21,818       22,155       22,459       12,442    
  Securities available-for-sale, at fair value   335,608       352,548       367,492       428,295       377,534    
  Loans:                    
    Real estate – Mortgage:                    
      Real estate—Residential $ 663,021     $ 631,795     $ 612,907     $ 609,292     $ 587,812    
      Real estate—Commercial   2,688,148       2,744,074       2,813,681       2,730,726       2,693,852    
         Total Real Estate – Mortgage   3,351,169       3,375,879       3,426,588       3,340,018       3,281,664    
    Real estate – Construction:                    
      R/E Construction — Residential   226,482       186,239       175,286       193,027       179,955    
      R/E Construction — Commercial   164,666       153,418       142,319       204,478       188,083    
         Total real estate construction loans   391,148       339,657       317,605       397,505       368,038    
    Commercial and industrial   1,377,675       1,388,865       1,299,325       1,320,830       1,330,028    
    SBA   2,424       4,427       7,306       11,339       8,067    
    Trade finance   5,541       9,348       6,885       4,521       22,634    
    Consumer and others   285       345       19       580       115    
      Gross loans   5,128,242       5,118,511       5,057,728       5,074,793       5,010,546    
  Allowance for credit losses on loans   (74,849 )     (71,429 )     (68,929 )     (68,472 )     (66,472 )  
  Net deferred loan fees   (10,240 )     (10,464 )     (10,286 )     (9,939 )     (9,695 )  
    Net loans, excluding loans held for sale $ 5,043,153     $ 5,036,618 $ 4,978,513     $ 4,996,382     $ 4,934,379    
  Loans held for sale $ -     $ 176     $ -     $ -     $ -    
    Net loans $ 5,043,153     $ 5,036,794 $ 4,978,513     $ 4,996,382     $ 4,934,379    
                           
  Other real estate owned and repossessed assets $ 16,716     $ 16,728     $ 18,628     $ 21,990     $ 26,075    
  Investment in affordable housing partnerships   54,679       56,844       59,009       61,173       62,745    
  Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost   15,000       15,000       15,000       15,000       15,000    
  Other assets   124,793       118,465       115,049       112,533       115,184    
    Total assets $ 6,632,530     $ 6,667,942 $ 6,461,537     $ 6,425,358     $ 6,292,843    
                           
Liabilities:                    
  Deposits:                    
    Demand $ 838,300     $ 870,282     $ 1,050,992     $ 1,192,091     $ 1,341,199    
    Interest bearing demand   2,091,384       2,005,298       1,751,439       2,295,212       2,263,775    
    Savings   30,427       32,089       33,861       39,527       38,151    
    Time certificates of $250,000 or more   1,283,461       1,244,128       1,329,720       1,138,727       971,378    
    Other time certificates   1,439,699       1,437,194       1,241,754       891,440       841,173    
        Total deposits $ 5,683,271     $ 5,588,991 $ 5,407,766     $ 5,556,997     $ 5,455,676    
                           
  Acceptances outstanding $ 103     $ 448     $ 107     $ 1,731     $ 10,058    
  Advance from Federal Home Loan Bank   -       150,000       150,000       -       -    
  Subordinated debt issuance, net   148,173       148,114       148,055       147,995       147,936    
  Commitments to fund investment in affordable housing partnerships   20,824       20,930       26,709       27,490       28,611    
  Other liabilities   109,651       90,692       72,359       60,074       60,009    
    Total liabilities $ 5,962,022     $ 5,999,175 $ 5,804,996     $ 5,794,287     $ 5,702,290    
                           
Equity:                    
  Net common stock, no par value $ 143,584     $ 167,404     $ 181,208     $ 184,604     $ 180,324    
  Retained earnings   566,027       535,373       505,207       475,072       443,409    
  Accumulated other comprehensive income   (39,103 )     (34,010 )     (29,874 )     (28,605 )     (33,180 )  
    Total shareholders' equity $ 670,508     $ 668,767     $ 656,541     $ 631,071     $ 590,553    
    Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 6,632,530     $ 6,667,942 $ 6,461,537     $ 6,425,358     $ 6,292,843    
                           



PREFERRED BANK
Quarter-to-Date Average Balances, Yield and Rates
(Unaudited)
                           
                       
      Three months ended September 30,   Three months ended June 30,   Three months ended September 30,
        2023       2023       2022  
        Interest Average     Interest Average     Interest Average
      Average Income or Yield/   Average Income or Yield/   Average Income or Yield/
      Balance Expense Rate   Balance Expense Rate   Balance Expense Rate
ASSETS (Dollars in thousands)
Interest earning assets:                      
  Loans (1,2) $ 5,086,302   $ 106,695 8.32 %   $ 5,044,517   $ 102,220 8.13 %   $ 4,908,870   $ 71,192 5.75 %
  Investment securities (3)   368,968     3,422 3.68 %     397,905     3,709 3.74 %     410,649     2,995 2.89 %
  Federal funds sold   20,111     278 5.48 %     20,000     272 5.45 %     20,071     117 2.30 %
  Other earning assets   1,122,176     15,235 5.39 %     970,528     12,311 5.09 %     737,026     4,221 2.27 %
    Total interest earning assets   6,597,557     125,630 7.55 %     6,432,950     118,512 7.39 %     6,076,616     78,525 5.13 %
  Deferred loan fees, net   (10,071 )         (10,417 )         (9,333 )    
  Allowance for credit losses on loans   (71,503 )         (68,956 )         (61,477 )    
Noninterest earning assets:                      
  Cash and due from banks   12,101           12,712           10,562      
  Bank furniture and fixtures   8,814           9,005           9,615      
  Right of use assets   21,491           21,988           21,404      
  Other assets   161,470           161,369           167,797      
    Total assets $ 6,719,859         $ 6,558,651         $ 6,215,184      
                           
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                      
Interest bearing liabilities:                      
  Deposits:                      
    Interest bearing demand and savings $ 2,119,373   $ 20,324 3.80 %   $ 1,931,647   $ 16,453 3.42 %   $ 2,223,848   $ 6,455 1.15 %
    TCD $250K or more   1,251,397     14,085 4.47 %     1,259,305     12,772 4.07 %     914,373     2,517 1.09 %
    Other time certificates   1,429,457     15,284 4.24 %     1,358,567     12,664 3.74 %     834,884     1,333 0.63 %
    Total interest bearing deposits   4,800,227     49,693 4.11 %     4,549,519     41,889 3.69 %     3,973,105     10,305 1.03 %
Advance from Fedferal home loan bank   120,652     1,557 5.12 %     150,000     1,888 5.05 %     -     - 0.00 %
Subordinated debt, net   148,135     1,325 3.55 %     148,077     1,325 3.59 %     147,900     1,325 3.55 %
    Total interest bearing liabilities   5,069,014     52,575 4.11 %     4,847,596     45,102 3.73 %     4,121,005     11,630 1.12 %
Noninterest bearing liabilities:                      
  Demand deposits   854,123           931,938           1,400,147      
  Lease Liability   19,759           20,708           21,332      
  Other liabilities   98,943           81,103           74,512      
    Total liabilities   6,041,839           5,881,345           5,616,996      
Shareholders’ equity   678,020           677,306           598,188      
    Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 6,719,859         $ 6,558,651         $ 6,215,184      
Net interest income   $ 73,055       $ 73,410       $ 66,895  
Net interest spread     3.44 %       3.66 %       4.01 %
Net interest margin     4.39 %       4.58 %       4.37 %
                           
Cost of Deposits:                      
  Noninterest bearing demand deposits $ 854,123         $ 931,938         $ 1,400,147      
  Interest bearing deposits   4,800,227     49,693 4.11 %     4,549,519     41,889 3.69 %     3,973,105     10,305 1.03 %
    Total Deposits $ 5,654,350   $ 49,693 3.49 %   $ 5,481,457   $ 41,889 3.07 %   $ 5,373,252   $ 10,305 0.76 %
                           
(1) Includes non-accrual loans and loans held for sale                    
(2) Net loan fee income of 1.1 million, $$912,000 and $1.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023, and September 30, 2022, respectively, are included in the yield computations
(3) Yields on securities have been adjusted to a tax-equivalent basis                  



PREFERRED BANK  
Year-to-Date Average Balances, Yield and Rates  
(Unaudited)  
                     
                     
      Nine months ended September 30,  
      2023 2022  
        Interest Average     Interest Average  
      Average Income or Yield/   Average Income or Yield/  
      Balance Expense Rate   Balance Expense Rate  
ASSETS (Dollars in thousands)  
Interest earning assets:                
  Loans (1,2) $ 5,048,452   $ 304,796 8.07 %   $ 4,686,424   $ 181,852 5.19 %  
  Investment securities (3)   402,971     11,125 3.69 %     432,085     7,590 2.35 %  
  Federal funds sold   20,111     774 5.14 %     20,093     182 1.21 %  
  Other earning assets   965,355     36,633 5.07 %     869,489     6,698 0.25 %  
    Total interest earning assets   6,436,889     353,328 7.34 %     6,008,091     196,323 4.37 %  
  Deferred loan fees, net   (10,142 )         (8,257 )      
  Allowance for credit losses on loans   (69,653 )         (60,004 )      
Noninterest earning assets:                
  Cash and due from banks   11,912           11,167        
  Bank furniture and fixtures   8,931           10,024        
  Right of use assets   21,780           21,480        
  Other assets   161,238           149,139        
    Total assets $ 6,560,955         $ 6,131,640        
                     
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                
Interest bearing liabilities:                
  Deposits:                
    Interest bearing demand/ savings $ 2,097,613   $ 53,854 3.43 %   $ 2,158,471   $ 10,373 0.64 %  
    TCD $250K or more   1,258,870     37,600 3.99 %     911,931     4,755 0.70 %  
    Other time certificates   1,245,556     33,798 3.63 %     897,561     3,654 0.54 %  
    Total interest bearing deposits   4,602,039     125,252 3.64 %     3,967,963     18,782 0.63 %  
Advance from Fedferal home loan bank   101,099     3,819 5.05 %     -     - 0.00 %  
Subordinated debt, net   148,076     3,975 3.59 %     147,842     3,975 3.59 %  
    Total interest bearing liabilities   4,851,214     133,046 3.67 %     4,115,805     22,757 0.74 %  
Noninterest bearing liabilities:                
  Demand deposits   937,184           1,329,424        
  Lease Liability   20,482           21,795        
  Other liabilities   83,213           64,058        
    Total liabilities   5,892,093           5,531,082        
Shareholders’ equity   668,862           600,558        
    Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 6,560,955         $ 6,131,640        
Net interest income   $ 220,282       $ 173,566    
Net interest spread     3.67 %       3.63 %  
Net interest margin     4.58 %       3.86 %  
                     
Cost of Deposits:                
  Noninterest bearing demand deposits $ 937,184         $ 1,329,424        
  Interest bearing deposits   4,602,039     125,252 3.64 %     3,967,963     18,782 0.63 %  
    Total Deposits $ 5,539,223   $ 125,252 3.02 %   $ 5,297,387   $ 18,782 0.47 %  
                     
(1) Includes non-accrual loans and loans held for sale                
(2) Net loan fee income of $3.2 million and $2.9 million for the six months ended September 30 2023 and 2022, respectively, are included in the yield computations  
(3) Yields on securities have been adjusted to a tax-equivalent basis              



Preferred Bank  
Loan and Credit Quality Information  
                 
Allowance For Credit Losses History  
          Nine Months Ended   Year ended  
          September 30, 2023   December 31, 2022  
           (Dollars in 000's)  
Allowance For Credit Losses          
Balance at Beginning of Period   $ 68,472     $ 59,969    
  Charge-Offs          
    Commercial & Industrial     124       1,222    
    Mini-perm Real Estate     -       1    
       Total Charge-Offs     124       1,223    
                 
  Recoveries          
    Commercial & Industrial     1       -    
    Mini-perm Real Estate     -       2,376    
       Total Recoveries     1       2,376    
                 
  Net Charge-Offs (recoveries)     123       (1,153 )  
  Provision for Credit Losses:     6,500       7,350    
Balance at End of Period   $ 74,849     $ 68,472    
                 
Average Loans Held for Investment   $ 5,047,971     $ 4,760,815    
Loans Held for Investment at End of Period   $ 5,128,242     $ 5,074,793    
Net Charge-Offs (recoveries) to Average Loans     0.00 %     -0.02 %  
Allowances for Credit Losses to Loans at End of Period     1.46 %     1.35 %  
                 

  

     
AT THE COMPANY: 
Edward J. Czajka
Executive Vice President
Chief Financial Officer
(213) 891-1188		   AT FINANCIAL PROFILES:
Jeffrey Haas
General Information
(310) 622-8240
PFBC@finprofiles.com

 


