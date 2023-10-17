STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

Traffic Statute Review Community Engagement Process Continues Wednesday in Putney

PUTNEY, Vermont (Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023) — The next community session to review Vermont’s traffic statutes is scheduled for Wednesday evening, Oct. 18, in Putney.

In 2022, the Vermont Legislature passed Act 106 of 2022, which “requires the Executive Director of Racial Equity, the Commissioner of Motor Vehicles, and the Commissioner of Public Safety to jointly examine all motor vehicle violations for the purpose of making recommendations on whether or not statutes should be repealed, modified, or limited to secondary enforcement.”

As part of this process, the working group wants to learn about your experiences with traffic enforcement. Specifically, we hope to learn about how traffic laws affect your communities. We also hope to learn whether there are specific changes or updates that would improve your experience as a motorist, passenger, pedestrian, resident, or visitor in Vermont. We are eager to hear your experiences and stories, but we hope to focus the sessions on gaining actionable ideas. The feedback you share will help the Executive Director and the Commissioners make meaningful recommendations to the Vermont Legislature on how to update the traffic code to meet the spirit of Act 106 of 2022.

Here are the options for you to participate:

Join a session in person: We will hold five sessions across the state: northwest region, northeast region, central region, southwest region, and southeast region. The next session will be held from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the Putney Central School, 182 Westminster Rd., in Putney. Follow this link to register. Join a session via Zoom: The sessions will be hybrid, meaning you can join online if you can't make it in person. To register to attend a session via Zoom, complete this registration form: Register for a session. Submit your feedback online: If you can't make it to a session or you have additional feedback to share with the working group, you can submit that feedback using an online form. The responses to this form will be incorporated alongside the feedback received in the live sessions. Access the online feedback form here: Online feedback form.

More details and information on future sessions can be found by visiting: https://racialequity.vermont.gov/traffic-statute-review-community-engagement

If you have specific questions or concerns, please direct inquiries to: etan.nasreddin-longo@vermont.gov

- 30 -