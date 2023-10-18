Boca West Realty Expands Team After Record-Breaking Sales Year
Boca West Realty announces the addition of two accomplished real estate professionals to the on-site real estate team focusing on residential properties.BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jaime Gianfagna, a South Florida native, and Shelby Barley, originally from Alabama, will round out the team of 12 industry professionals. Each will bring their professional expertise to the prestigious country club community acclaimed as the #1 private residential country club lifestyle in the nation. Both will work out of the Welcome Sales Center located at the community’s entrance along Glades Road in Boca Raton.
The expansion of the Boca West Realty team comes as a result of achieving more than $100 million in annual sales, representing 70% of the overall market share for homes within Boca West. The sales volume is up more than 500% over the past four years, coinciding with the growth of Boca West Realty.
“With the grand opening of Boca West’s new $45 Million Lifestyle and Racquet Center later this year, we anticipate a very busy season,” says Stephann Cotton, Managing Broker. “The demand for the Boca West lifestyle has never been greater, and we look forward to welcoming many new homebuyers to the community in 2024.”
About Boca West:
Situated on 1,400 acres of lush tropical landscaping, waterways, and wooded preserves, Boca West offers 55 unique neighborhoods and an award-winning country club lifestyle. The Boca West Country Club amenities include four championship golf courses, three clubhouses, 10 on-site dining venues, a European Spa and Salon, expansive Fitness Center and one of the largest tennis and pickleball programs in South Florida.
About Boca West Realty:
Boca West Realty is the exclusive on-site real estate firm located on-site in Boca Raton, Florida, specializing exclusively in Boca West. The Welcome Sales Center is located just outside Boca West's Glades Road entrance, at 7763 Glades Road in Boca Raton. For more information visit BocaWest.com or call 561.665.5855.
Ashlyn Peter
Cotton & Company
+1 772-600-3565
ashlyn.peter@cottonco.com
