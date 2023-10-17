Rochelle Griffith wins the Republic Bank Award

Republic Bank congratulates Ms. Rochelle Griffith recipient of the Republic Bank Award for Overall Academic Excellence at the T.A. Marryshow Community College (T.A.M.C.C.) Awards ceremony held on October 11th, 2023.

Ms. Griffith attained the coveted award with her near perfect grade point average (GPA) of 3.97. Rochelle was a student in the Natural Sciences programme in the School of Arts, Sciences and Professional Studies.

Mr. Dorian Mc Phail, Manager – Retail Services, Melville Street Cluster at Republic Bank presented the prestigious award. For her achievement, Rochelle received a gift voucher for an eFree account at any branch of Republic Bank, valued at EC$5,000.

In addition to the Overall Academic Excellence award, Ms. Griffith copped the overall award in three other categories: Chemistry, Natural Sciences and School of Arts, Sciences and Professional Studies.

An elated Rochelle attributes her success to the grace of God and a lot of hard work. She commented: “I feel wonderful; and I am grateful to Republic Bank for the token.” Rochelle plans to further her studies in the area of Industrial and Systems Engineering.

Republic Bank has supported the TAMCC Graduation, by sponsoring this award for the past 20 years, a sign of our commitment to youth development, through education. We wish Rochelle continued success in her pursuit of academic excellence.

