Wife of former Prime Minister Dr. Keith Mitchell takes court…

After nearly 50 years of marriage, former Grenada Prime Minister Dr. Keith Mitchell is in the process of getting divorced from his wife Marietta Mitchell, who has moved to the High Court to seek an injunction to restrain him from his alleged “acts of tyranny” against her.

Mrs Mitchell has filed legal papers in the High Court against Dr. Mitchell through her local attorney-at-law Deloni Edwards, the son of late King’s Counsel, Celia Clyne-Edwards.

One of the papers gave details of the alleged acts of bullying and fear tactics employed by the island’s longest serving Prime Minister to force his wife out of their matrimonial home at Happy Hill, in his St George North-west constituency, since he lost the June 2022 general election to Dickon Mitchell of the Congress party.

At approximately 9:03 a.m. this morning, Dr. Mitchell was served with the legal papers as he emerged from his vehicle to attend a sitting of the Lower House of Parliament.

Dressed in a black suit with a briefcase in hand, he was approached by Terry Registe, one of the most senior bailiffs, who engaged him in a brief conversation.

Registe told the former Prime Minister that he was serving documents on behalf of a law firm, which Dr. Mitchell refused to accept and informed the bailiff to bring it to his office.

The island’s most senior Parliamentarian then walked away towards the entrance door of Parliament. As he was about to enter Registe threw the documents at his feet in keeping with the rules governing servicing.

A police officer was seen picking up the brown envelope with the documents and headed in the direction of where Dr. Mitchell was sitting in Parliament.

It was the second encounter between Registe and Dr. Mitchell in the past 16 years in serving documents on him.

In 2007, the then Head of Special Branch of the Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF), Superintendent Anthony De Gale, formed a human shield around Dr. Mitchell in his capacity as Prime Minister at Cherry Hill in order to prevent Registe from serving documents on him from a U.S. lawyer in connection with the infamous briefcase scandal.

The former Grenadian leader was accused of accepting a bribe of US $500,000 at a luxury villa in St Moritz in Switzerland from a convicted fraudster, Eric Resteiner in exchange for a diplomatic passport.

The U.S. attorney was acting on behalf of a client who claimed that he was fleeced by Resteiner and was targeting Dr. Mitchell to recover some of the funds.

The court papers from the Law Office of G.E.D Clyne, on behalf of Marietta Mitchell, is seeking to prevent the Political Leader of the main opposition New National Party (NNP) from continuing his alleged acts of intimidation against the wife.

The two parties will appear before High Court judge, Justice Raulston Glasgow on November 13 for the hearing on the application for the injunction.

The Barbadian-born Mrs Mitchell is insisting that the marriage broke down since 2015 and the two have been living separate lives since.

She told the court in her papers that an agreement was reached between both parties on the settlement of matrimonial properties in New York and in Grenada, worth millions of dollars, but that the house at Happy Hill was not resolved.

According to Mrs. Mitchell, since his defeat at the polls to 45-year old Dickon Mitchell, the Political Leader of the New National Party (NNP) who had moved out of the house is now trying to force her to leave the Happy Hill compound.

As a public service, THE NEW TODAY has decided to reproduce one of the court papers which gives the date for the hearing of the Keith Mitchell/Marietta Mitchell court matter:-