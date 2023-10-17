Governor Carney Joins Bipartisan Coalition of Governors Standing in Solidarity with Israel

WILMINGTON, Del. – Governor John Carney has joined 17 governors standing in solidarity with Israel, issuing a joint letter to federal leaders to express the broad support for Israel and condemnation of terror attacks from Hamas. The governors also reaffirmed their commitment to work with the U.S. Department of State to ensure the safe return of Americans.

The full text of the letter is below:

Dear Speaker McHenry, Leader Schumer, Leader Jeffries, and Leader McConnell:

As Governors representing more than 144,000,000 Americans, we stand with Israel and unequivocally condemn the despicable acts of war and terror perpetrated by Hamas on Saturday, October 7, 2023, which have already claimed the lives of hundreds of innocent people in Israel. In the days since these initial attacks, we have joined with members of our communities to mourn and pray, and we have experienced first-hand the deep emotional toll this horrendous evil has taken on so many. We also know that there are several Americans that have already been confirmed killed as a result of this violence, and we know that number is likely to rise in the days ahead.

We stand united in support of Israel in its efforts to secure the safe return of hostages and ensure the ongoing safety of its people. We commend President Biden for his swift response in providing increased military assistance to Israel, and members of Congress from both parties for their firm statements of support for Israel. We urge immediate and continued U.S. aid to Israel in the weeks and months to come. We also urge the Senate to swiftly confirm nominees to key diplomatic roles in the region, including ambassador roles in Israel, Egypt, Lebanon, Oman, and Kuwait as well as move forward with consideration of all pending military nominations and promotions to ensure that our most experienced leaders are occupying the most important jobs for our national defense.

Each of us has taken action in our respective states to increase security in Jewish communities and at Jewish houses of worship. Given these concerns, and the rise of antisemitism across the country, Congress should ensure funding for states and local governments to support activities and programs to ensure resources to safeguard houses of worship and religious-affiliated groups are available to combat antisemitism at home. We will continue to work with federal, state, and local law enforcement to monitor for potential domestic threats and provide support to community leaders as needed.

We stand ready to provide additional support to Israel and to work with the United States Department of State to ensure the safe return of Americans in Israel. Our prayers remain with those who have been lost, their loved ones, the people of Israel, and the Jewish community worldwide.

Sincerely,

Governor Kathy Hochul, State of New York

Governor Gavin Newsom, State of California

Governor Jared Polis, State of Colorado

Governor Ned Lamont, State of Connecticut

Governor John Carney, State of Delaware

Governor JB Pritzker, State of Illinois

Governor Laura Kelly, State of Kansas

Governor Wes Moore, State of Maryland

Governor Maura Healey, State of Massachusetts

Governor Tim Walz, State of Minnesota

Governor Phil Murphy, State of New Jersey

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, State of New Mexico

Governor Roy Cooper, State of North Carolina

Governor Josh Shapiro, State of Pennsylvania

Governor Dan McKee, State of Rhode Island

Governor Spencer Cox, State of Utah

Governor Phil Scott, State of Vermont