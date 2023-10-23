Aries' Transborder Expansion Fuels Record Growth
Rick Moya, supply chain veteran, joins Aries El Paso team
HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scaling up to accommodate growth, Houston-based global logistics company Aries Worldwide Logistics has appointed supply chain veteran Rick Moya as its District Manager for the El Paso/Santa Teresa district office.
"As part of our transborder expansion, we have been looking for a station leader in El Paso. Our current district manager has been promoted into a regional role to open Laredo and Otay Mesa" said Russ Schamun, Aries COO. "Rick’s experience and qualifications fit perfectly with our needs. We are excited about continuing our quest to becoming the premier transborder forwarder between the U.S. and Mexico"
Rick added, "I am excited to join Aries Worldwide as the District Manager for the El Paso and Santa Teresa facilities. We have a very dynamic leadership team working within these facilities and everyone’s goals are aligned– to provide value and focus on continuously supporting our customer’s needs.”
Rick’s 36 years of experience within the logistics industry, working in several different sectors allows him to provide solutions for customer’s logistical needs and better understand how to service them from a freight standpoint.
Adam Brower
Aries Worldwide Logistics
+1 888-502-7437
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram