Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,739 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 462,870 in the last 365 days.

Tennessee State Parks Invites Public Comments on Proposed Bridge at Old Stone Fort State Archaeological Park

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 | 12:26pm

Tennessee State Parks officials will hold an open meeting Nov. 6 at 5:30 p.m. to hear public comments on a proposed new bridge for Old Stone Fort State Archaeological Park.

The proposed bridge would be for vehicles and pedestrians and would replace a current bridge at the park. The new bridge would allow access to the recreational vehicle campground from the park’s main entrance. The meeting will be at the Coffee County Administrative Plaza at 1329 McArthur St. in Manchester. Anyone may attend, and comments on the proposal are welcome. The public may also make comments online at this link until Nov. 15.

“We encourage anyone interested to attend the meeting to learn more about the proposed project and provide input,” said Mike Robertson, director of operations for Tennessee State Parks. “We always want to improve visitor experience at the park, and understanding the perspectives of our guests is critical to success.”

Old Stone Fort State Archaeological Park, on land once used by Native Americans as a ceremonial gathering place, attracts many history enthusiasts. The park features a main hiking trail that follows the wall of Old Stone Fort. Visitors can learn about the park on a hike with 12 interpretive panels. The park also has waterfalls, a museum, and displays of prehistoric Native American replicas. 

You just read:

Tennessee State Parks Invites Public Comments on Proposed Bridge at Old Stone Fort State Archaeological Park

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more