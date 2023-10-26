Qtox Wellness launches India's 1st ever Holistic Quit Smoking Program

India's 1st holistic 12-week quit smoking program by Qtox, with top experts on board. Unique approach, major experts impressed in 1 hour.

AHMEDABAD, GUJARAT , INDIA, October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- India has long grappled with the challenges of smoking addiction. 80% of the smokers in India who wanted to quit smoking failed to quit due to the lack of professional help and hand-holding support. Qtox has launched India’s 1st ever-holistic approach to quitting smoking in just 12 weeks. Major of the subject matter experts have boarded the panel of the team, as they found this project unique and interesting and needed an hour.

As said by Mayur Patel, Director, Florida, USA, - “There are a lot of OTC products and counseling available in the market; however, they couldn’t be as instrumental as they should be. Smoking is more of a physiological dependence, and the majority of smokers have had this habit for more than a decade, ranging from 2 cigarettes to 20 cigarettes per day. Qtox maintains the individual patient’s history, behavioral pattern, and medical reports, and then the medicines are prescribed by our certified doctors.”

Rashesh Patel, CEO of Qtox Wellness Pvt. Ltd., added, “We got the overwhelming response from major of the cities, Ahmedabad, Baroda, Surat, Pune, Goa, Bangalore & Delhi within few days of launch and the pre-booking of the kits were beyond what we imagined. We’re glad that customers understand the multi-faceted consequences of smoking and that smoking isn’t considered anymore as a style icon.”

Dr.Mahesh Panchal, M.D. (Psychiatry), while sharing some interesting insights, said, “Smoking is a habit and not a disorder. As major of the habits can be changed, this can also be rid of with professional help, medication, and discipline. Easy access to cigarettes, the cost of a cigarette being as cheap as tea, absence of social stigma, cigarettes being convenient to buy and carry, and it's not banned completely by Govt.; in this case, the surroundings itself encourage the smoker and s/he finds it difficult to quit.”

In 80% of the cases of lung cancer, the cause is smoking. The lungs get weakened, and the smoker is exposed to lung infection within 5 years of smoking. We’re glad that smokers are getting results from Qtox, and they were never so determined and relieved in their quit smoking journey.

Qtox isn’t just successfully working with the patients, but they’re also working towards the taboo prevailing in society for smoking. They introduced a nice wristband that says – QTOX WARRIOR. The smoker, during his/her quit journey, wears this band so that other fellow smokers have enough empathy and don’t push him or her to smoke and get inspired to quit smoking.

The program includes counseling, medication, diet, physical activity, and de-addiction support. During its launch, Qtox is offering an early bird registration discount. Join us in this noble cause to support our fellow citizens. As shared by one of the promoters, Mr.Alpesh Patel, Qtox plans to expand its services to include alcohol de-addiction in the second phase.

Break Free from Tobacco - QTox Wellness