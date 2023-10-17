Tree Care Expert Doug Statton of ABM Property Maintenance Joins Forces with Tree Leads Today to Enhance Services
EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading landscaping and tree care expert, Douglas Stratton of ABM Property Maintenance, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Tree Leads Today (TLT), a prominent marketing company specializing in delivering exclusive leads to tree care and removal businesses. This partnership is set to revolutionize the way tree care services are provided to communities across Ohio and Indiana.
ABM Property Maintenance, based in Springfield, Ohio, is renowned for its commitment to delivering top-notch landscaping and tree care services. With a dedication to enhancing the aesthetics and health of landscapes, coupled with sustainable practices, ABM has gained a remarkable reputation in the industry.
As part of their strategy to reach more customers in local communities, ABM Property Maintenance has decided to partner with Tree Leads Today, a company specializing in localized marketing strategies. TLT's approach concentrates leads in specific areas, which not only saves time and money but also builds trust within the community. As Mr. Stratton explains, "It is really efficient to have leads within 2 miles around. Often times we are in the same area, a couple houses down the road, and they can see the quality of service we provide, and they feel that they can trust us if they know the neighbors that we have done work for."
ABM Property Maintenance offers a range of services, including tree care and landscape maintenance. With a 90% customer retention rate, ABM is known for delivering aesthetic excellence combined with industry best practices. They tailor solutions to meet their clients' specific needs and believe in the importance of proper tree care.
As part of the partnership, Doug Stratton shared valuable tree care tips for the upcoming fall season. He advises, "Now is the best time to have trees trimmed to reduce weight and prevent branches from breaking due to ice during the cold season. Trees respond well to mulch around the trunk, especially for newly planted saplings. The Arbor Day Foundation states, 'A newly planted tree's best friend is mulch,' and we agree; it offers extensive benefits such as soil water retention, soil insulation, weed control, prevention of soil compaction, and reduces lawn mower damage."
With their team of knowledgeable arborists and a commitment to excellence, ABM Property Maintenance is prepared to continue enhancing the health, safety, and beauty of trees in Ohio and Indiana. This partnership with Tree Leads Today is expected to bring their quality services to even more customers in need of professional tree care.
For further information about ABM Property Maintenance and their services, please visit their website at www.abm.com.
About Tree Leads Today (TLT):
TLT is a leading marketing company specializing in providing exclusive leads to tree care and removal businesses. Their geo-targeting and real-time lead responses have helped businesses like Dendy's Landscaping and Tree Removal achieve significant growth and success in a competitive market. To contact Tree Leads Today: https://www.TreeLeadsToday.com | (610) 227-6290.
Douglas Stratton
