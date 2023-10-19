Anjolee Celebrating 46th Year in Business

Earning a 46-year reputation is about the finest quality jewelry and exceptional service.

CHULA VISTA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nearly five decades of earning an exceptional reputation is a remarkable achievement and a true success story.

Anjolee, the internationally respected jewelry specialist, is celebrating its milestone 46th year in business. The entirely family-owned and iconic Anjolee continues its legacy and commitment to expert craftsmanship, creating unique and personalized jewelry designs and the finest quality diamonds.

Exquisite rings for all occasions. Designer stud and diamond hoop earrings. Designer bracelets, tennis bracelets, and bangle bracelets. Fabulous pendants and gorgeous necklaces. And the stunning Anjolee selection of dazzling gemstone jewelry.

From the breathtaking designs to the finest quality of the individual pieces, decades of making customers happy emphasize Anjolee's expertise that fine jewelry is more, much more than an investment. Fine jewelry is personal. Fine jewelry is unique and often has a special meaning. That is why the Anjolee jewelry specialists take a personalized approach with every customer.

The bright and easy-to-access detailed Anjolee website, www.anjolee.com, is the only website that allows customers to customize any jewelry item without exception. And because Anjolee is the actual manufacturer of the jewelry, and all the designs are Anjolee's own, all Anjolee customized jewelry treasures are offered at well below retail prices.

The superb designs, the finest quality jewelry, the incomparable Anjolee service, and the feedback are the true testimonials about the renowned Anjolee reputation.

In addition to the coveted Newsweek 2019, 2021, and 2022 America's Best Customer Service awards, the personal feedback of Anjolee's customers says it best.

“Very informative and accurate with details of production and shipping. Very pleasant and very easy to work with.”

“Anjolee is the only online jewelry I can trust! Thank you for creating such comfortable and pretty earrings, I haven’t taken them off since received them.”

“They did a beautiful job and they worked to get it to me on time.”

“Love the ring and settings! The site was very responsive and quick. The ring was exactly what I was looking for and requested.”

“Great customer service. Quality is outstanding.”

“The presentation and packaging were top-notch, my wife jumped when she opened the lid on the earring box and the light flushed the diamonds with sparkle!”

For more information, please visit blog.anjolee.com and www.anjolee.com/information/aboutUs

About Anjolee

Anjolee's mission is to provide customers with the highest quality hand-crafted, customized jewelry using only the finest precious metals, natural diamonds, and gemstones.

We believe in the art of our craft, the quality of products that we manufacture, and the excellent service we provide to our customers.

Contact Details:

910 Hale Place

Chula Vista, CA 91914

United States