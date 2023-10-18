AppZen Spotlights Senior Vice President of Customer Success, Matt Wright

Matt Wright, SVP of Customer Success, AppZen

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AppZen, a leader in AI-first finance automation solutions, is proud to spotlight Matt Wright, Senior Vice President of Customer Success. With a rich history in fintech leadership roles and a passion for improving finance operations, Matt has been instrumental in driving AppZen's customer-centric approach.

Said AppZen’s CEO, Anant Kale, “AppZen is fortunate to have a leader like Matt. He brings both a wealth of experience and a genuine passion for customer success. His story-driven advocacy keeps AppZen’s customers at the forefront of the company’s devotion to delivering unparalleled value through its suite of AI-driven finance automation solutions.”

Matt's journey in the fintech world is both impressive and inspiring. Before joining AppZen, he served as the President of Symbeo, a global frontrunner in AP automation services. He also played a pivotal role in building and leading the Customer Success operations for Taulia. His expertise lies in navigating uncharted territories, developing scalable processes, and assembling the teams that bring them to life.

When asked about his leadership philosophy, Matt shared, “As leader of our customer teams, I take seriously our responsibility to bridge the realities of our customers’ finance operations with AppZen’s leadership, product, and engineering teams. It’s vital that our technology solves our customers’ most meaningful challenges. Some of the largest brands on the planet trust us to understand their businesses and deliver the most compelling AI-first technology built specifically for finance operations.”

Matt is committed to helping his customers address their intricate challenges in invoice automation using cutting-edge AI technology. Lately, he has been dedicating more of his expertise in support of his European clients’ unique challenges, as the AppZen Autonomous AP solution, with its exceptional data extraction capabilities across various languages and its unmatched automation of intricate tax scenarios, has grown into a stand-out product in the EMEA market.

“AppZen Autonomous AP is delivering outstanding results like I’ve never before seen in my career,” he said. “Our AI-first approach has delivered the first accelerated step change in AP automation that the market has seen in decades. I’m excited to be involved in shaping the future of finance operations.”

Beyond his professional achievements, Matt is a fervent outdoorsman. Whether it's paddleboarding at dawn, mountain biking through rugged terrains, skiing down snowy slopes, or playing golf, Matt's love for the outdoors is evident. He often explores the scenic beauty of Oregon with his family, making the most of the state's diverse landscapes.

About AppZen

AppZen is the leader in autonomous spend management solutions that accurately and efficiently automate invoice, expense, and card processes. Using AI purpose-built for finance and trained on millions of spend transactions, our solutions seamlessly integrate with existing finance workflows to read, understand, and make real-time decisions based on your unique spend profile, leading to faster processing times and fewer instances of fraud or wasteful spend. Global enterprises, including one-third of the Fortune 500, trust the AppZen platform to reduce costs, mitigate risk, and accelerate the speed and agility of their businesses. To learn more, visit us at www.appzen.com.