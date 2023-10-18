Operational Car Wash Fronting Mercury Blvd. in Hampton, VA Set for Auction Announces Nicholls Auction Marketing
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group announces the auction of a fully operational, well maintained and profitable automated 2 bay laser wash & 4 self-serve wash bays on .716+/- acres on Wed., October 25.”FREDERICSKBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., (www.nichollsauction.com) announces the auction of a fully operational, well maintained and profitable automated 2 bay laser wash & 4 self-serve wash bays on .716 +/- acres -- Fronting heavily traveled Mercury Blvd. (48,000 cars per day) -- Centrally located between the Monitor Merrimac & Hampton Roads Bridge Tunnels on Mercury Blvd. on Wednesday, October 25 according to John Nicholls, president of the company.
— John Nicholls
“Fronting heavily traveled Mercury Blvd. (48,000 cars per day), the property is centrally located between the Monitor Merrimac and Hampton Roads Bridge Tunnels on Mercury Blvd., 2 miles from I-64, 8.5 miles from Langley AFB, and 9 miles from Newport News,” said Nicholls. “Don’t miss this opportunity to own an excellent investment in the City of Hampton. Make plans now to BID & BUY and Make it YOURS!!”
The auction’s date, address and highlights follow.
Auction Date: Wednesday, October 25 at 11:AM Eastern
Property Address: 4117 W. Mercury Blvd., Hampton, VA 23666
• Fully operational, well maintained and profitable automated 2 bay laser wash & 4 self-serve wand wash bays fronting Mercury Blvd. on .716 +/- acres
o 3,400 +/- sf. main building
o Mercury Blvd. traffic count: 48,000 cars per day
o Completely renovated/upgraded in 2007
o Credit cards & cash accepted in their upgraded pay stations
o Public utilities (water, sewer & gas)
o Asphalt & concrete parking & staging area
o In 2021 the gross receipts were $219K and in 2022 the gross receipts were $228K.
The real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.
For more information, call Tony Wilson (540) 748-1359 visit www.nichollsauction.com.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 55 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.
# # #
About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.
Tony Wilson
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
+1 540-748-1359
info@nichollsauction.com