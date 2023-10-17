Christina River Boat Ramp on Churchmans Road Closed Temporarily to Recreational Activities for Water Main Repair

The DNREC-owned Newport Boat Ramp off Thoms Way is an alternative launch site for recreational users to include anglers, boaters and waterfowlers while the nearby Churchmans Road boat ramp is closed for repair of an Artesian Water Company main /Google Earth photo

The Churchmans Road boat ramp on the Christina River is temporarily closed due to repairs associated with a water main break, ramp owner Artesian Water informed the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control late Monday afternoon. Artesian noted that repairs to the broken water main are expected to take six weeks, dependent on the weather.

The DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife cooperatively manages the Churchmans Road boat ramp and adjacent parking lot with Artesian for recreational activities. Anglers, boaters and waterfowl hunters who need to launch a boat in the area can alternatively use the Newport boat ramp on Thoms Way in Newport. For more information regarding the Churchmans Road boat ramp closure, contact Artesian customer service at (302) 453-6930.

