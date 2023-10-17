Oct. 16, 2023

Salem – Community Bank Week is Oct. 16-20 and the week honors local banks and their employees for their economic and civic contributions in communities across the state.

Community Bank Week was founded in 2014 by the Community Banks of Oregon. Oregon is home to 15 community banks headquartered here employing more than 5,800 employees.

Oregon's community banks, most of which are chartered by the Division of Financial Regulation, play an essential role in promoting the economic health and prosperity of the state. In some communities, they are the sole provider of banking products and in some areas are the largest employer. Community banks donate millions of dollars each year to nonprofits and local organizations. More than 80 percent of agricultural loans made by U.S. banks are provided by community banks.

“Our state banks take a relationship-based approach to doing business by providing banking services, creating jobs, and educating customers about a variety of financial matters," said TK Keen, DFR administrator. “They are a major financing source for our small businesses and farms, and are active in their communities by putting in significant volunteer hours each year."

State-chartered banks throughout Oregon are celebrating Community Bank Week in their local neighborhoods. To learn more about Oregon's state-chartered banks, go to https://www.oregonbankers.com/local.html.

