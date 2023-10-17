Parallels Enhances Automation and Security Capabilities, Optimizes End-User Computing Solution for Enterprise Environments

Latest updates to Parallels RAS double down on easier deployments, workload provisioning and automation, security, and user experience — enabling cost efficiency and saving IT administration time

OTTAWA, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alludo, a global technology company behind award-winning brands including Parallels®, Corel®, MindManager®, and WinZip®, today announced the general availability of its end-user computing solution, Parallels RAS (Remote Application Server) Version 19.3. The latest enhancements deliver key new provisioning, automation, and security features designed to deliver a superior remote work experience for both end users and IT administrators across enterprises of all sizes. Simultaneously, they save time and promote cost efficiency throughout the enterprise.



"At Alludo, we're dedicated in our commitment to innovation. The latest updates in Parallels RAS are a big step forward in making deployments and image management easier," said Christian Aquilina, Senior Director of Product Management at Parallels (a sub-brand of Alludo). "Our goal is to give enterprises and larger mid-market customers the tools they need to automate deployments and management, making it simple for IT admins to boost efficiency and scalability as well as enhance the user experience for the end-users."

Parallels RAS 19.3 offers a significant enhancement in image management ability for IT administrators to create multiple versions of RAS templates, facilitating seamless deployment and updates with Microsoft Azure Virtual Desktop and other providers, including on-prem scenarios such as when using VMware vSphere or Microsoft Hyper-V. It also extends FSLogix management capabilities with new configurations and introduces office container integration—therefore improving application/image lifecycle management and workspace productivity, while lowering operational costs for IT.

The latest enhancements also bring forth notable improvements to the security and compliance standards, including advanced TLS support and alignment with the Federal Information Processing Standards (FIPS) for enhanced compliance. Parallels RAS 19.3 is now verified by Veracode, for its exceptional security measures integrated directly into the code.

Additionally, version 19.3 introduces a modernized user experience with a new Parallels Client user-interface, available immediately on the User Portal web client and Windows and macOS will soon follow suit offering a sleek and intuitive design aimed at enhancing user workflow and access to virtual apps and desktops.

For more information on all the latest features and enhancements in Parallels RAS 19.3, visit what’s new in Parallels RAS 19.3.

About Parallels

Parallels is a global leading brand in cross-platform solutions that make it simple for businesses and individuals to use and access the applications and files they need on any device or operating system. Parallels helps customers leverage the best technology out there, whether it’s Windows, Mac, Chrome OS, iOS, Android, or the cloud. Parallels solves complex engineering and user-experience problems by making it simple and cost-effective for businesses and individual customers to use applications anywhere, anytime. Parallels is part of the Alludo™ portfolio. For more information, please visit www.parallels.com.

About Alludo

Alludo is a global technology company helping people work better and live better. We're the people behind award-winning, globally recognizable brands including Parallels, Corel, MindManager, and WinZip.

Our professional-caliber graphics, virtualization, and productivity solutions are finely tuned for the digital remote workforce delivering the freedom to work when, where, and how you want.

With a 35+ year legacy of innovation, Alludo empowers all you do, helping more than 2.5 million paying customers to enable, ideate, create, and share on any device, anywhere. To learn more, visit www.alludo.com.

Media Contact:

Sharda Veeramally

Corporate Communications Manager

Sharda.veeramally@alludo.com

© 2023 Cascade Parent Limited trading as Alludo. All rights reserved. Alludo, and the Alludo logo are trademarks of Cascade Parent Limited in Canada, the United States and/or elsewhere. Corel, MindManager, and WinZip are trademarks or registered trademarks of Corel Corporation in Canada, the United States and/or elsewhere. Parallels is a trademark or registered trademark of Parallels International GmbH in Canada, the United States and/or elsewhere. Mac is a trademark of Apple Inc. Android and Chrome OS are trademarks of Google LLC. All other company, product and service names, logos, brands and any registered or unregistered trademarks mentioned are used for identification purposes only and remain the exclusive property of their respective owners. For all notices and legal information please visit www.alludo.com/en/legal, www.corel.com/en/legal-information/ and www.parallels.com/about/legal/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/abffa4c5-55a5-408e-b8ca-2bf3fff9ac06