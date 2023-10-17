Largest Used Cooking oil collector in Sri Lanka merges with Advaith biofuels Ltd

Advaith Biofuels LTD, India and Novateq solutions Pvt Ltd, Sri Lanka announce merger for Sri Lankan operations

HYDERABAD, INDIA, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advait Biofuels Ltd a leading collector of used cooking oil having collection facilities in India and Indonesia has announced that Novateq Solutions Pvt Ltd which is the only licensed used cooking oil collector in Sri Lanka has merged with its subsidiary Advait Ceylon Pvt ltd. All the new operations will now be carried in the name of Advait Ceylon Pvt Ltd. All the used cooking oil collected will be converted into Sustainable fuels like HVO & SAF

Novateq is the largest and only licensed collector of used cooking oil in Sri Lanka which is also ISCC certified, Navin Kamaragoda Managing Director of Novateq stated that “The merger of Novateq Engineering Solutions and Advait India into Advait Ceylon is a significant milestone in our commitment to environmental and social responsibility. Together, we are poised to revolutionize the way used cooking oil is managed in Sri Lanka. Our combined strength and expertise will help reduce the re-use of used cooking oil, preventing health hazards and environmental pollution. We are dedicated to safeguarding the well-being of Sri Lankans and nurturing a cleaner, more sustainable future for our world”.

Advaith is the leading used cooking oil collector having collection facilities in India and Indonesia, Roberto Monici Sustainability head of Advaith stated that “the world is facing a serious climate crisis and partnership with Novateq is a step forward towards our commitment of reducing harmful emissions by converting waste into sustainable fuels, we are aiming to collect close to 1000 MT a month by March 2023 from Sri Lanka, we are also planning to start our operations of used cooking oil collection services in 10 different countries by first half of 2024”.