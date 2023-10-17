Christine Loiselle Named Business Insurance 2023 Women to Watch, Underscoring Hylant’s Drive to Empower Women

Christine Loiselle named Business Insurance Women to Watch 2023

TOLEDO, OHIO, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Business Insurance has named Christine Loiselle, managing director of Hylant’s construction practice, a 2023 Women to Watch, Hylant announced Wednesday.

Started in 2006, Business Insurance’s Women to Watch program recognizes women leaders doing outstanding work in risk management and commercial insurance. Nominated by peers and colleagues, the Women to Watch honorees represent the brightest in the business, with Loiselle being recognized for her instrumental role in establishing the construction vertical at Hylant. Loiselle is just the most recent of Hylant’s women leaders to be recognized with this prestigious honor. Past Hylant recipients include Kim Riley, Anne Marie Towle and Lisa Hawker.

While this award is a reflection of Loiselle’s tireless efforts to drive positive change and innovation in our industry, it also underscores Hylant’s commitment to supporting and investing in the incredible talent of the women within the organization.

“I’m incredibly proud to be a part of a company that empowers women,” said Kim Riley, chief operating officer of property and casualty at Hylant. “I see it every day when Hylant supports the work of women like Christine as they build new business verticals from the ground up, as the company nominates women for awards like Women to Watch, and in their dedication to helping women become recognized voices in the insurance industry through speaking opportunities.”

Loiselle’s is just the most recent award presented to the women of Hylant in recognition of their expertise, talent and insight. On top of the four winners of Women to Watch, Hylant women have won multiple prestigious awards, including:

- Risk & Insurance Power Broker – Jessica Xie

- Insurance Business America Elite Women 2023 – Anne Marie Towle

- 2008 Toledo 20 Under 40 – Lisa Hawker

- Captive Review Ones to Watch – Dawn Dinardo

Hylant’s commitment to empowering women goes beyond nominating them for awards. The company has a storied history of supporting women’s health through support of the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation and the creation of Pollyball, an annual fundraiser to support breast cancer awareness programs.