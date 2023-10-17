On This Page

Date: October 11, 2023 Time: 8:50 AM - 2:50 PM ET

AGENDA

ABOUT THIS EVENT

In this symposium, FDA will provide an overview of CDER experience with approving several solid oral drug products which benefited from the continuous manufacturing technologies. We will also provide case-studies of intramural and extramural research in the areas of nanomaterials and continuous manufacturing, to further encourage the innovation and adoption of continuous manufacturing. Lastly, we will discuss ways in which industry, academia and other regulatory agencies can collaborate and engage with FDA in advancing the field of nanotechnology and continuous manufacturing.

INTENDED AUDIENCE

Regulatory science and regulatory affairs professionals working on IND/NDA/BLA/ANDA etc.

Researchers working on nanomaterials, drug delivery system, gene delivery systems, liposomes, lipid nanoparticles, biologics or continuous manufacturing

Consultants focused on early- and late- stage product development and manufacturing

Foreign regulators

TOPICS COVERED

CDER experience in approving solid oral drug products utilizing continuous manufacturing

FDA extramural research on various types of continuous manufacturing technologies for liposomes and lipid nanoparticles

FDA intramural research on characterization of drug products containing nanomaterials

Regulatory considerations on nanomaterial drug products

Ways to engage with FDA on regulatory science research

