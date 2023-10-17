315 AW hosts key spouse event

The 315th Airlift Wing hosted a key spouse event Oct. 14, at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina.

The event shed light on the 315 AW program and the overall mission of the wing to better educate key spouses and their families.

Alison Robinson, wife of the 315 AW Wing Commander, Col. John Robinson, currently leads the local program.

Mrs. Robinson expressed her deep-rooted affinity for the 315 AW and the significant roles the key spouses play in bolstering its community.

"We had a resounding turnout of key spouses, commanders, and first sergeants, all unified in our shared vision for the future of the key spouse program," she said. "The 315 AW has been a significant part of our lives for a long time, making it like family for us. Our overarching goal is to make every Airman, spouse and their families feel the same connection and pride to call the 315 AW home.”

She continued by saying the 315 AW Key Spouse Program is committed to familiarizing spouses with the multitude of resources at their disposal and ensuring they thrive in every facet of their lives within the Reserve.

“It's heartwarming to witness these new key spouses embarking on their journey of connecting with their respective squadrons and other spouses,” she concluded.

The Department of the Air Force Key Spouse Program is dedicated to enhancing readiness and fostering a strong community spirit and is made up of volunteers across the wing.

Voluntary representatives are chosen by the wing commander, and key spouses serve as crucial links, disseminating essential information and resources to Air and Space Force families.

By bridging the gap between unit, family members, the Military and Family Readiness Center, and community agencies, this commander-initiated program works diligently to ensure every Airman and their family are well-supported and informed.

Highlighting the strategic importance of the program, Col. John Robinson spoke on the program's significance in ensuring combat readiness during deployments.

"The key spouse program is more than just an initiative; it's an integral part of our framework, playing a crucial role in the overall wellness of our force,” he said. “When our Airmen deploy, knowing their families have a solid support system back home ensures they can focus on their mission. This program is vital in guaranteeing our combat readiness and the holistic well-being of our force.”

According to Ms. Robinson, the event served as a testament to the unwavering commitment of the 315th Airlift Wing to its Airmen and their families, reaffirming the pivotal role of community in the strength and success of the force.