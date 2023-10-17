Culture Moves Europe launches new call for residency hosts

The second call for residency hosts under the EU-funded Culture Moves Europe mobility scheme opened on 16 October 2023.

The call provides grants to organisations and individual artists registered as legal entities in one of the 40 Creative Europe countries, including Armenia, Georgia, and Ukraine, willing to host international artists and cultural professionals for a residency project.

The residency action targets hosts working in architecture, cultural heritage, design and fashion design, literature, music, performing arts, and visual arts. The hosts are required to provide a suitable environment, equipment, and a mentor for the invited artists to ensure that the participants have good conditions to implement their projects.

Under this call, the hosts can welcome up to five international artists and cultural professionals for a residency project lasting between 22 and 300 days.

The deadline for applications is 16 January 2024.

To apply, you will first need to create an account on the Goethe-Application Portal.

