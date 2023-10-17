EU and UNDP help provide over 130,000 Nikopol residents with access to clean water

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Ukraine, with financial support from the European Union, has delivered two powerful water pump stations to Nikopol City Council, in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast of Ukraine.

These vital pumps are aimed at facilitating the rehabilitation of the water supply system, severely damaged by consequences of the destruction of the nearby Kakhovka Dam and continuous Russian attacks for over a year. These pumps boast a combined capacity of 800 m3/h, thereby facilitating the daily provision of water to 130,000 individuals.

“We understand how important it is for people to know that water is available in their taps – it’s an absolute necessity in a modern, developed country – and we’re proud to help ensure it’s there for the people of Nikopol,” said the Head of the European Commission’s Service for Foreign Policy Instruments Peter M. Wagner. “As everyone knows, even a small break in the supply of water represents a huge inconvenience to the public.”

