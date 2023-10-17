Citra Urgent Care Partners with Greater North Texas Hispanic Chamber of Commerce for Posadas Health and Wellness Fair
The event promises to be a holistic and informative gathering, fostering a culture of health and wellness among the local population.DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Citra Urgent Care is excited to announce its upcoming collaboration with the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce to host a Health and Wellness Fair at the Citra Urgent Care Mockingbird/Love Field location. This event, scheduled for November 4, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., promises to be an engaging and enjoyable experience for all attendees.
Citra Urgent Care understands the importance of making healthcare accessible to all, and this partnership with the Greater North Texas Hispanic Chamber of Commerce underscores our commitment to that mission.
“We are thrilled to partner with the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce to host this Health and Wellness Fair," said Dr. Nick Karr, Founder and CEO of Citra Urgent Care. "Our goal is to empower our community with the knowledge and resources they need to lead healthier lives while showcasing Citra Urgent Care as a reliable and caring healthcare provider in DFW."
This event will feature a wide range of activities and services for attendees. Some highlights of the event include:
- Healthy Food Demonstrations: Learn how to prepare delicious and nutritious meals that promote overall well-being.
- Raffles: Exciting prizes and giveaways will be up for grabs throughout the event.
- Ballet Folklórico Performances: Enjoy vibrant and culturally rich dance performances that celebrate our community's diversity.
- Access to Free and Reduced Healthcare Services: Citra Urgent Care, alongside other trusted vendors, will be offering free and/or reduced healthcare services, including medical check-ups, vaccinations, and health screenings.
The Posadas Health & Wellness Fair is open to the public, and admission is entirely free. Citra Urgent Care and the Greater North Texas Hispanic Chamber of Commerce invite everyone to join in the festivities and take advantage of these valuable healthcare resources.
For more information and to register for this free event, please visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/posada-health-wellness-fair-by-citra-urgent-care-tickets-709780190657?aff=oddtdtcreator.
