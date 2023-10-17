Global Pharma Forecasting Software Market Size

The key players operating in the market are IQVIA, SAS Institute, Oracle, JDA Software, Inpharmation, J+D Forecasting, ZS Associate, Cognizant, Kinaxis, Axtria, Symphony Health, Manthan, Model N, Sarjen, Koerber Pharma, and WNS among others.

Brooklyn, New York, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the global pharma forecasting software market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.50% from 2023 to 2028.



The integration of advanced analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies serves as a significant driver in the Pharma Forecasting Software Market. These tools enhance forecasting accuracy, enabling pharmaceutical companies to optimize resource allocation and streamline decision-making processes.

Key Market Trends

The Pharma forecasting software market is primarily driven by advancements in technology and evolving pharmaceutical industry demands. One notable trend involves the increasing adoption of cloud-based forecasting software solutions, allowing pharmaceutical companies to efficiently manage data and facilitate collaborative forecasting across global teams. Cloud-based platforms offer enhanced accessibility, scalability, and data security, enabling seamless integration with existing systems and simplified deployment processes, thereby fostering streamlined operations and improved decision-making capabilities.

Another key market trend is the growing emphasis on predictive analytics and machine learning algorithms within pharmaceutical forecasting software. These advanced analytical tools empower companies to gain insights into complex market dynamics, enabling them to predict trends, anticipate demand fluctuations, and optimize inventory management. By leveraging predictive analytics, pharmaceutical enterprises can enhance their forecasting accuracy, identify potential market opportunities, and mitigate risks effectively.

Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Pharma Forecasting Software Market - Forecast to 2028’’

Key Market Insights

As per the application outlook, the sales forecasting segment is expected to be the largest segment during the forecast period

As per the end-user outlook, the pharmaceutical companies segment is anticipated to be the largest segment during the forecast period

Asia Pacific is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market

North America is analyzed to hold the largest share of the global market during the forecast period of 2023-2028

The key players operating in the market are IQVIA, SAS Institute, Oracle, JDA Software, Inpharmation, J+D Forecasting, ZS Associate, Cognizant, Kinaxis, Axtria, Symphony Health, Manthan, Model N, Sarjen, Koerber Pharma, and WNS among others





Request for a Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/pharma-forecasting-software-market-4190

By Application (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Sales Forecasting

Demand Forecasting

Supply Chain Forecasting

Clinical Trial Forecasting

Budgeting and Planning

Others

By End User (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Pharmaceutical Companies

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Academic and Research Institutions

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico





Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa





Contact: Yash Jain

Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/yash-jain-global-market-estimates/

Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com

Attachment

Contact: Yash Jain Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com Phone Number: +1 6026667238 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/yash-jain-global-market-estimates/ Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com