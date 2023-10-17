Tourism delegation attends CTO State of the Tourism Industry Conference in Turks and Caicos

Minister Lennox Andrews led a senior delegation including PS Isaac Bhagwan and CEO of the Grenada Tourism Authority Ms Petra Roach to the 2023 Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) State of the Tourism Industry Conference (SOTIC) in Turks and Caicos from October 9th to 13th, 2023.

The CTO State of the Tourism Industry Conference is the Caribbean’s premier forum for the presentation and exploration of the major issues impacting the development of the sector in the region.

SOTIC gathers regional and international experts, thought leaders, decision-makers and influencers to focus on the next steps needed for the region to remain competitive and grow sustainably, providing a platform for tourism leaders from government and private sectors to network, assess and brainstorm innovative opportunities to move the sector forward.

The theme of the 2023 conference was “Invest, Innovate, Inspire. A New Model for Caribbean Tourism Growth”

Minister Andrews contributed to a Ministerial panel discussion that delved into the topic of ‘Perspectives on Investment Trends, Partnerships, and Maximizing on Tourism Growth ‘ and called for parallel investment in critical sectors such as agriculture, the creative industries and technology. His insightful and valuable contributions and vision for investment in a sustainable tourism industry were well-received by the audience.

Other Notable participants on this panel were:

– Hon. Erwin J. Saunders, Deputy Premier, Minister of Finance, Investment and Trade of Turks and Caicos Islands

– Hon. Kenneth Bryan, Minister of Tourism & Port of the Cayman Islands, who also holds the title of Chairman of CTO council of Ministers and Commissioners

– Hon. Marsha Henderson, Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, and International Transport in St. Kitts and Nevis

Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA)