Share the Harvest—Hunt for the Hungry

NH Food Bank Agency Relations: (603) 669-9725

October 17, 2023

Concord, NH – New Hampshire hunters can share their fall harvest with the needy through the “Hunt for the Hungry” program at the New Hampshire Food Bank, a program of Catholic Charities NH. Once again, the New Hampshire Food Bank is collecting donations of processed deer and moose for distribution to more than 400 food pantries, soup kitchens, homeless shelters, and group homes statewide.

Last year, the Hunt for the Hungry program took in over 2,000 pounds of donated deer and moose meat for distribution to those in need.

To learn how to donate game, and for packaging instructions, call the New Hampshire Food Bank at (603) 669-9725. If you would like to share an entire deer or moose, please process the meat and have your donation stamped by a USDA approved butcher. Contact the Food Bank for USDA approved butchers in your region.

Please note that the New Hampshire Food Bank is not equipped to accept donations of bear meat, fowl, or wild game birds such as duck, goose, turkey, or grouse.

“We are counting on continued support from hunters who have been very generous in the past,” said Dennis Gichana, Director of Operations for the New Hampshire Food Bank. “This year, our protein donations are down 10 percent from last year, so the contributions from the Hunt for the Hungry program will fill an even bigger need this fall. Venison is especially popular and a real treat for our clients. Last year, the deer meat we received went out as fast as it came in! As always, we want to thank New Hampshire’s hunters for their continued support. We couldn’t do what we do without them.”

“The Hunt for the Hungry program is a great way for hunters to share their harvest and help needy families get through the winter,” said Scott Mason, Executive Director of the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department. “Wild game is a local renewable resource that is high in protein, low in fat, and all natural—not to mention delicious.”

For more information on donating to the New Hampshire Food Bank, visit www.nhfoodbank.org.

For information on hunting in New Hampshire, or to purchase a hunting license, visit www.huntnh.com.