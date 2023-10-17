Submit Release
AIRPORTELs Partners with SX Express to Offer Luggage Shipping to China

Innovative luggage storage startup expands services through new collaboration

BANGKOK, THAILAND, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AIRPORTELs, the Thailand-based luggage storage and delivery service, has partnered with SX Express to offer luggage shipping to China. This new collaboration will allow AIRPORTELs customers to ship their luggage and belongings not just domestically but internationally to China as well.

Founded in 2015, AIRPORTELs revolutionized travel in Bangkok by providing hassle-free luggage storage and delivery. The startup's services allow travelers to drop off bags at the airport and have them delivered to malls and their hotel, freeing them to explore the city unencumbered.

The new partnership with SX Express, which established operations in the Pichaiyat building at the Yaowarat Bangkok Chinatown in Thailand in 2022, significantly expands AIRPORTELs' services. Customers can now ship their extra bags or souvenir purchases back home to China without having to lug them on flights or pay extra baggage fees.

"We're thrilled to partner with SX Express and make international luggage delivery a seamless part of the travel experience," said Anan Prasertrungruang, CEO of AIRPORTELs. "This takes our innovative service to the next level and provides even more convenience to our customers."

SX Express operates over 2,000 service centers across China. The company's new location in Bangkok's Yaowarat Chinatown creates a natural connection point for AIRPORTELs' predominantly Chinese customer base.

AIRPORTELs' luggage storage counters are located throughout Bangkok, including Suvarnabhumi Airport, Don Mueang Airport and popular shopping centers. The company provides insurance up to 50,000 baht per bag and accommodates over 2,000 bags at its airport location.

This collaboration pairs AIRPORTELs' robust domestic infrastructure with SX Express' extensive China delivery network. It underscores both companies' commitment to transforming travel through logistics innovation.

Learn more and book services at www.airportels.asia.

