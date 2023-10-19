SINGER/SONGWRITER LISA DAWN MILLER RELEASES A NEW HOLIDAY EP “MY FAVORITE TIME OF YEAR” AFTER SUCCESS OF A NEW SHOW

"My Favorite Time of Year" by Singer/Songwriter, Producer Lisa Dawn Miller

Amidst the Afterglow of Her Successful Premiere of “For Once in My Life – The Songs of Ron Miller,” the Powerhouse Producer/Performer Releases a New Holiday EP

With all the discord and unrest in the world, coming together, if we are so blessed, to share special moments is more important and profound than ever. I hope my music can bring love and joy.” — Lisa Dawn Miller