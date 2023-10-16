ADV Webinar: Open-Source vs. Commercial Vendor Software in the Enterprise

About the Webinar

This study examines the full cost and true value of self-managed software and fully managed services.

There have been explosive developments in enterprise open-source software in the past few years, together with a corresponding growth of commercial vendors that close source capabilities that are borderline necessary for enterprise applications. These capabilities include performance boosters, administrative task management such as backup and recovery, clustering capabilities, and so forth. In addition, there has been growth in training, jump starts, documentation, a community of serious users, and more.

People costs take into account that certain capabilities in enterprise software needed for the enterprise are not available in self-managed software, requiring workarounds.

Some organizations require a commercial vendor behind every piece of software in the shop. Others decide on a case-by-case basis, often leaning toward open-source options that boast low up-front costs and the opportunity to prove out software, albeit without the safety net of a commercial vendor arrangement.

Determine your ideal split of open source and commercial and explore considerations that you may not have thought of by examining the true cost.

About the Speaker

William McKnight

President, McKnight Consulting Group

William McKnight has advised many of the world’s best-known organizations. His strategies form the information management plan for leading companies in numerous industries. He is a prolific author and a popular keynote speaker and trainer. He has performed dozens of benchmarks on leading database, data lake, streaming, and data integration products. William is the #1 global influencer in data warehousing and master data management, and he leads McKnight Consulting Group, which has twice placed on the Inc. 5000 list.

