Olympian Lindsey Jacobellis Details Career-Changing Relationship with Performance Coach Denise Shull in Her New Memoir
Acceptance. That became the mantra once I started working with Denise….it would become the goal, my buzzword, the yardstick by which I would come to measure every decision.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Snowboarder Lindsey Jacobellis's much-anticipated memoir, Unforgiving: Lessons From the Fall, about overcoming adversity and career setbacks to win Olympic gold, was released today by HarperCollins. In it, she attributes that shifting mindset to her relationship with Denise Shull, a world-renowned performance coach and author who uses neuroeconomics and modern psychoanalysis to help her clients resolve mental blocks to make optimal career decisions.
— Lindsey Jacobellis
In Chapter 11: Acceptance, Jacobellis details Shull's impact on her career, calling her a “godsend” after failing to make the finals at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi.
“Acceptance. That became the mantra once I started working with Denise….it would become the goal, my buzzword, the yardstick by which I would come to measure every decision.”
In addition to being one of her longtime clients, Jacobellis has been a special consultant for young athletes at Shull’s company, The ReThink Group, since 2018.
“Lindsey pays attention to all the details, takes responsibility and tries to solve any problem in a strategic way. I feel honored to be a part of her most inspiring journey,” says Shull.
Shull is best known for assessing the X-factor of human performance (The Shull Method) to coach high-octane individuals, including C-suite executives, media moguls, artists, musicians, and traders across the globe. She began her career as a Wall Street trader before earning a Master of Arts in neuropsychoanalysis from the University of Chicago. Her groundbreaking book, Market Mind Games (McGraw Hill, 2012), has been called “The Rosetta Stone of Trading Psychology.”
