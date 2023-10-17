Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,703 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 462,901 in the last 365 days.

Olympian Lindsey Jacobellis Details Career-Changing Relationship with Performance Coach Denise Shull in Her New Memoir

Book cover of snowboarder Lindsey Jacobellis's new memoir, Unforgiving: Lessons From the Fall

Lindsey Jacobellis's new memoir, Unforgiving: Lessons From the Fall

Acceptance. That became the mantra once I started working with Denise….it would become the goal, my buzzword, the yardstick by which I would come to measure every decision.”
— Lindsey Jacobellis
LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Snowboarder Lindsey Jacobellis's much-anticipated memoir, Unforgiving: Lessons From the Fall, about overcoming adversity and career setbacks to win Olympic gold, was released today by HarperCollins. In it, she attributes that shifting mindset to her relationship with Denise Shull, a world-renowned performance coach and author who uses neuroeconomics and modern psychoanalysis to help her clients resolve mental blocks to make optimal career decisions.

In Chapter 11: Acceptance, Jacobellis details Shull's impact on her career, calling her a “godsend” after failing to make the finals at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi.

“Acceptance. That became the mantra once I started working with Denise….it would become the goal, my buzzword, the yardstick by which I would come to measure every decision.”

In addition to being one of her longtime clients, Jacobellis has been a special consultant for young athletes at Shull’s company, The ReThink Group, since 2018.

“Lindsey pays attention to all the details, takes responsibility and tries to solve any problem in a strategic way. I feel honored to be a part of her most inspiring journey,” says Shull.

Shull is best known for assessing the X-factor of human performance (The Shull Method) to coach high-octane individuals, including C-suite executives, media moguls, artists, musicians, and traders across the globe. She began her career as a Wall Street trader before earning a Master of Arts in neuropsychoanalysis from the University of Chicago. Her groundbreaking book, Market Mind Games (McGraw Hill, 2012), has been called “The Rosetta Stone of Trading Psychology.”

Lindsey’s and Denise’s books can be purchased on Amazon and other online retailers where books are sold.

Amazon links:
*Unforgiving: Lessons from the Fall by Lindsey Jacobellis
*Mind Market Games: A Radical Psychology of Investing, Trading and Risk by Denise Shull

To book an interview with Denise or Lindsey and Denise about their relationship, coaching, and The Shull Method, email Melody Carter at melody@waverlyandwolf.com.

Melody Carter
Waverly+Wolf
+1 347-463-6718
melody@waverlyandwolf.com
Visit us on social media:
Other

You just read:

Olympian Lindsey Jacobellis Details Career-Changing Relationship with Performance Coach Denise Shull in Her New Memoir

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more