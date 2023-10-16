CDU Delegates Attend Conservative Party Conference in Manchester, UK

Members of the Caribbean Democrat Union (CDU) were represented at the Conservatives Party Conference held in Manchester UK from October 1st to 4th 2023. The representatives attending the conference included:

Robert Been, Deputy Leader of the Peoples Democratic Movement (PDM) in Turks and Caicos

Kendron Christopher, Chairman of the Caribbean Young Democrat Union (CYDU) in Jamaica

Jemy Altenor from the United Workers Party (UWP) in Saint Lucia and

Nick Francis, Secretary General of the CDU

As part of the international delegation attending the Conservative Party Conference in Manchester, CDU Representatives met with UK Foreign Secretary Rt. Hon. James Cleverly and discussed several issues impacting the Caribbean region including climate change, the rise in gun violence, and illegal migration. The CDU delegates also participated in several panel discussions on youth in politics, the rise of disinformation and strengthening democracy globally, and held other bilateral meetings with key officials including Rt. Hon. Greg Hands, chairman of the Conservative Party. The CDU delegates also applauded the Conservatives Westminster Foundation for Democracy (WFD) Caribbean Programme for the significant contribution it has made towards increasing women and youth political participation by making political parties more inclusive, accountable, and responsive to the needs of constituents.

The week’s activities culminated with a major speech by UK Prime Minister Rt. Hon. Rishi Sunak which underscored the conference theme “Long Term Decisions for a Brighter Future”.

Direct Quotes:

“It was an honour and privilege to represent the Turks and Caicos Islands and the Peoples Democratic Movement at this major conference with my colleagues from the CDU and other delegates from around the world. The bilateral meetings and other engagements were important opportunities to discuss the pressing issues facing our country and our people, particularly gun violence, illegal migration, and climate change. The PDM is committed to representing the people of the TCI at the highest levels and looks forward to further engagements and meaningful dialogue with our international partners working to strengthen democracy and good governance practice”

Mr. Robert Been, Deputy Leader PDM, Turks and Caicos Island

“This relationship with our international partners is critical to strengthening and maintaining strong democracies in the Caribbean region. We are grateful to the Conservative Party and the Westminster Foundation for Democracy (WFD) for supporting our Caribbean programme which is focused on greater inclusion and participation of women and youth in political parties and politics in general. We were able to share how our programming is making a positive impact in CDU member countries with more youth and women standing for elections and registering to vote. Such programming is critical to safeguarding democracy and democratic practice for future generations” – Mr. Nick Francis, Secretary General, CDU.