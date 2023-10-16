Hawai‘i House of Representatives NEWS RELEASE: Rep. Rachele Lamosao Receives Recognition from National Women’s Organization

Honolulu, Hawaiʻi – The National Foundation for Women Legislators (NFWL) is proud to announce Representative Rachele F. Lamosao (D-36 Waipahū) as a 2023 Elected Women of Excellence Award winner.

This national award was created to identify women who have worked tirelessly, often breaking down barriers and overcoming obstacles that once seemed insurmountable, to serve their communities. These pacesetters have engendered an environment where women can now serve in public office and fight for the issues they are passionate about.

“I am grateful to receive this recognition amongst a group of fellow women leaders dedicated to serving our communities while breaking down barriers to inspire the next generation of women leaders,” said Representative Rachele F. Lamosao.

The 2023 Women of Excellence winners will be presented with an award during NFWL’s 2023 Annual Conference in Orlando, Florida taking place from November 16 – 18, 2023.

“Part of the spirit of NFWL is that we take time to acknowledge the significant accomplishments of the hardworking and dedicated women around us, and we are delighted to recognize this year’s honorees,” shares NFWL Executive Director Jody Thomas.

The 2023 winners were nominated by their colleagues and constituents from their home states, before being chosen by a distinguished panel of NFWL members.

###

About the National Foundation for Women Legislators, Inc. (NFWL)